

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity expanded at the quickest pace in six months in April, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 61.3 in April from 60.8 in March. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among sectors, the stronger growth recorded on housing activity, following by commercial projects. At the same time, civil engineering activity registered an increase for the first time since September last year.



Output, new orders and employment all grew at sharper rates in April. Moreover, rising activity requirements led constructors to increase their own purchasing at the fastest pace on record.



On the price front, input prices inflation softened slightly in April, but remained substantial and above the series average.



The sentiment regarding 12-month outlook remained elevated in April. Improving economic conditions and particular strength in the housing sector were seen as being the main reasons for optimism.



