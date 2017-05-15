Silmäasema Oyj: Silmäasema is planning an initial public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki Main List

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Silmäasema Oyj ("Silmäasema" or "the Company") is planning an initial public offering ("IPO") and listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy ("Nasdaq Helsinki") Main List.

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. In 2016, Silmäasema Group's net sales were 101.3 million euros and grew 8.6 percent from 2015. Silmäasema's target is to be the market leader in optical retail and eye healthcare related clinic operations, including cataract and refractive surgeries.

The objective of the contemplated IPO is to support Silmäasema's growth strategy, strengthen its capital structure and improve Silmäasema's awareness in the public as well as with co-operation partners and as an employer. The IPO would enable the Company to access capital markets, expand its ownership base and improve the liquidity of the Company's shares. Through the listing, the Company's shares could also be used as remuneration for Silmäasema's employees and management.

The IPO is expected to consist of both a share sale and primary offering by the Company. In connection with the IPO, the objective is to raise around 35 million euros of new equity, which would be used to support Silmäasema's growth strategy and strengthen the capital structure.

CEO Pasi Kohmo:

"Silmäasema is the only player in its field in Finland, which offers all optical retail and eye healthcare related products and services under one roof. Through our wide product and services offering, we can always offer the most suitable solution for customers. During the last five years, we have expanded our network and grown our net sales and market share strongly. We have also been able to improve our profitability. Silmäasema is now the second largest optical retail chain in Finland and the largest private eye clinic measured in eye surgeries, and our target is to be the market leader in optical retail and eye healthcare related clinic operations, including cataract and refractive surgeries. We plan to continue to grow profitably and we believe an IPO would support the execution of our growth strategy."

Chairman of the Board Juha Saarinen:

"Silmäasema's management has developed the business systematically and strengthened Silmäasema's position as a unique player in the optical retail and eye healthcare market in Finland. At the same time, net sales have grown strongly and profitability has improved. Silmäasema is now ready for the next phase and we believe it is the right time to list the Company's shares and offer new shareholders an opportunity to be part of the Company's profitable growth story."

Silmäasema in brief

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema's management views it to be the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain, according to NÄE ry, with 25.3 percent market share. Silmäasema's target is to the market leader in optical retail and eye healthcare related clinic operations, including cataract and refractive surgeries.

The Silmäasema chain has in total 148 optical retail stores in Finland; of which 125 are own stores and 23 entrepreneur driven stores, as well as 13 eye clinics. In addition, Silmäasema has eight optical retail stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1 000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210 000 optician's eye examinations, 190 000 ophthalmologists appointments and over 15 000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema's Group net sales were 101.3 million euros in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 million euros.

Silmäasema's strengths

Silmäasema's business is supported by the following key strengths:

The Company operates in structurally attractive and growing optical retail and eye healthcare market

Strong market position

Well-functioning business model covering all optical retail and eye healthcare services

Strong track record in growth and improving profitability

Clear strategic path

Experienced and capable management and skilled personnel



Silmäasema's strategy

Silmäasema's target is to be the market leader in optical retail and eye healthcare related clinic operations, including cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema offers customers all optical retail and eye healthcare products and services through comprehensive network and online store.

Silmäasema's strategy includes expanding its store network, strengthening its like-for-like growth and increasing profitability. Silmäasema has a regularly updated network plan and structured approach to new store and eye clinic openings. Silmäasema targets growth in like-for-like sales by developing its offering, network concept and multi-channel approach as well as by utilising its business model, which aims to offer all optical retail and eye healthcare products and services. In addition, the optical retail and eye healthcare market is expected to grow, among others, with aging population. With growing volumes, Silmäasema has the opportunity to benefit from economies of scale and through increasing productivity further increase relative profitability.

Silmäasema's financial targets

The Board of Directors of the Company has established the following mid-term financial targets for Silmäasema:

Net sales growth of 6-9 percent p.a. including acquisitions;

Adjusted EBITDA margin above 15 percent;

Net debt / adjusted EBITDA below 2.5 while maintaining an efficient capital structure; and

Active dividend distribution policy tied to the results of the financial year and to the available growth investment opportunities

Silmäasema's financial performance and KPI's

Silmäasema's average net sales growth per annum (CAGR) has been 12.5 percent between 2012 and 2015[1] (#_ftn1), and 8.6 percent from 2015 to 2016. Silmäasema expects its net sales to grow faster in 2017 than in the previous year and the adjusted EBITDA margin to improve. In 2016, Silmäasema's net sales were 101.3 million euros, adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 million euros and adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8 percent.

2017 2016 2016 2015 2015 2014 1.1.-31.3. tai 31.3. 1.1.-31.12. tai 31.12. 1.1.-31.12. (IFRS) (IFRS) (IFRS) (IFRS) (FAS) (FAS) Silmäasema Optiikka -Group5 In million euros, unless otherwise stated (Unaudited, unless otherwise stated) Net sales 29,651 24,405 101,3451 93,3141 84,9551 76,1631 Growth in net sales, percent 21.5 % - 8.6 % - 11.5 % 12.7 % Like-for-like growth, percent2 8.6 % - -1,1 % - 2.3 % 5.6 % Gross margin 16,460 13,180 56,637 51,511 51,059 46,242 Gross margin, percent 55.5 % 54.0% 55.9 % 55.2 % 60.1 % 60.7 % EBITDA 2,028 1,903 10,2951 10,4541 8,9553 7,8683 EBITDA, percent 6.8 % 7.8% 10.2 % 11.2 % 10.5 % 10.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 2,783 2,263 11,951 10,753 9,253 8,063 Adjusted EBITDA, percent 9.4 % 9.3% 11.8 % 11.5 % 10.9 % 10.6 % EBIT 798 828 5,5081 6,6321 3831 3,9951 EBIT, percent 2.7 % 3.4% 5.4 % 7.1 % 0.5 % 5.2 % Adjusted EBIT4 1,553 1,189 7,1641 6,9301 6,482 5,875 Adjusted EBIT, percent 5.2 % 4.9% 7.1 % 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.7 %

1 Audited.

2 Like-for-like growth refers to over 12 months open stores and clinics like-for-like net sales growth. Like-for-like net sales consists of net sales of stores and clinics that have been open for at least 12 months.

3 FAS EBITDA has been calculated by adding depreciations to FAS EBIT. Adjusted information is unaudited.

4 Adjusted EBIT refers to EBIT that has been adjusted for items affecting comparability for the financial periods ending 31.12.2016 and 31.12.2015. For the period ending, 31.12.2015 and 31.12.2014 adjusted EBIT has been calculated as FAS EBIT adjusted for items affecting comparability and, to increase comparability, for goodwill amortisations.

5 The Company has been founded 2.6.2014 and it acquired Silmäasema Optiikka Group in August 2014, thus the Company's Group financial reports from 2014 include Silmäasema's operative business only for four months. To improve comparability, the chart presents Silmäasema Optiikka's profit and loss information for the full year 2014 instead of the Company's group profit and loss information. The acquisition had no impact on the operative business of Silmäasema.



Information on the contemplated IPO

The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of both a primary offering by the Company and a secondary offering, in which certain shareholders of the Company, including the largest shareholder Intera Fund II Ky, would sell shares. The Company and certain current shareholders would commit to customary lock up arrangements in connection with the IPO. Intera Fund II Ky would remain a significant shareholder after the IPO. The primary offering is expected to raise around 35 million of new equity, which would be used to support Silmäasema's growth strategy and strengthen the capital structure.

The objective of the contemplated IPO is to support Silmäasema's growth strategy, strengthen its capital structure and improve Silmäasema's awareness in the public as well as with co-operation partners and as an employer. The IPO would enable the Company to access capital markets, expand its ownership base and improve the liquidity of the Company's shares. Through the listing, the Company's shares could also be used as remuneration for Silmäasema's employees and management. Silmäasema is planning a personnel offering in connection with the contemplated IPO.

Nordea Bank Ab (publ) Finnish Branch is acting as financial adviser to the Company and would be the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in the contemplated IPO ("Nordea" or "Global Coordinator") and OP Corporate Bank Oyj ("OP") would act as Bookrunner in the contemplated IPO (together with the Global Coordinator, "Joint Bookrunners").

Press event

Silmäasema will host a press event today, May 15th 2017, at 11.00, at the Helsinki Stock Exchange (Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki).

Additional information

Pasi Kohmo, CEO, Silmäasema, +358 50 331 7015, pasi.kohmo@silmaasema.fi (mailto:pasi.kohmo@silmaasema.fi)

Kati Räihä, Director, Marketing and Communications, Silmäasema, +358 50 416 6764, kati.raiha@silmaasema.fi (mailto:kati.raiha@silmaasema.fi)

Juha Saarinen, Chairman of the Board, Silmäasema, juha.saarinen@silmaasema.fi (mailto:juha.saarinen@silmaasema.fi)

[1] (#_ftnref1) 2012-2015 based on financial statements according to Finnish Accounting Standards ("FAS") accounting, unaudited

