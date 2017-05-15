

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail trade turnover rose a shopping-day-adjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in March, following a 4.1 percent climb in February. The measure has been rising since May 2016.



The volume of retail sales were approximately 3.0 percent higher in March compared to last year, the agency reported.



Turnover of food products grew 1.2 percent annually in March and those of non-food products increased by 4.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX