Esperite N.V.: Esperite (ESP) - Esperite confirms the positive development of its current and future genetic activities and announces its intentions to claim 5.2 Million euro damages against Premaitha (NIPT)

Zutphen, The Netherlands, 15 May 2017

Premaitha's latest action against Genoma demonstrates its desperate attempt to conceal Premaitha's financial situation. The effect of their legal action against Genoma already gives rise to negative publicity, while the legal decision in itself will hardly interrupt Genoma's business.

Genoma represented 65% of Premaitha's business in 2015/16, when Premaitha reached 2.45 Million GBP of revenues and 12 Million GBP of losses.

Genoma was forced to discontinue using the Premaitha Iona test some weeks after the serious legal claim against Premaitha's technology by Illumina (Patent Infringement).

Premaitha has not been able to demonstrate that the Iona test doesn't infringe Illumina's patents.

After Esperite acquired InKaryo in early 2015, the Group has developed its proprietary technology for genetic diagnostic tests which showed superiority and were successfully implemented.

Esperite will continue all its activities and will vigorously fight Premaitha.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in 2000.

To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com

