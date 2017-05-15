

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income increased 10% to 946 million euros from 860 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 1.54 euros, higher than 1.40 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income amounted to 689 million euros or 1.12 euros per share, compared to 838 million euros or 1.36 euros per share in the first quarter of last year.



RWE Group recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA of 2.1 billion euros, down 6.5 percent from last year, due to a drop in electricity generation revenue.



External revenue declined 2.7 percent to 13.29 billion euros from 13.66 billion euros a year ago.



Electricity sales volume edged down 0.1 percent to 70 billion kWh, and gas sales volume dropped 1.6 percent to 95.5 billion kWh.



For 'RWE stand alone', adjusted EBITDA amounted to 514 million euros and adjusted net income totaled 203 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2017, RWE said it continues to expect an improvement in earnings over 2016 in the current fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to total between 5.4 billion euros and 5.7 billion euros, compared to 5.4 billion euros in 2016. Adjusted net income is anticipated to range between 1.0 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros, after 0.8 billion euros in 2016.



Markus Krebber, CFO of RWE AG, said, 'We got off to a good start this year and confirm our optimistic outlook as well as the envisaged dividend of 50 euro cents for 2017. Energy Trading made a strong contribution to earnings. Our measures to optimise the power plant portfolio are having an effect and the efficiency enhancement programme is helping us to partially compensate for the decline in electricity prices.'



