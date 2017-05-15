Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Grand City Properties S.A. / 1st Quarter Results Grand City Properties S.A. announces Q1 2017 results displaying continued operational and financial strength 15-May-2017 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES Q1 2017 RESULTS DISPLAYING CONTINUED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH* *- Rental and operating income increased to EUR118 million, up from EUR101 million* *- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR60 million, up 11% YOY* *- FFO I increase of 12% YOY to EUR42 million* *- FFO I per share of EUR0.27 (+8% YOY), FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution of EUR0.23 (+5% YOY)* *- Net profit increased to EUR92 million; earnings per share increase of 9% YOY to EUR0.51* *- Equity at EUR3.2 billion, increased 3% since year-end 2016; equity ratio at 50%* *- EPRA NAV including perpetual notes up 3% to EUR3.3 billion from year-end 2016 and EUR21.3 per share, up from EUR20.7 per share* *- EPRA NAV increase of 4% to EUR2.6 billion and EUR17 per share, up from EUR16.4 per share* *- Low LTV of 37% and average cost of debt of 1.6%* *- Strong coverage ratios with ICR of 6.2x and DSCR of 5.0x* *- Like-for-like occupancy growth of 2.7% p.a. and like-for-like in-place rent growth of 2.1% p.a.* *Luxembourg, May 15, 2017* - Grand City Properties S.A. (the 'Company', 'GCP') kicked off 2017 with a solid first quarter that witnessed growth in FFO I by 12% to EUR42 million, EUR168 million on an annualized basis, as well as the uplisting of the GCP's shares to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - an important milestone for the Company going forward. *Uplisting to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange* On May 9, 2017 GCP's shares were uplisted and commenced trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This most recent milestone achieved by the Company is the result of many years of successful growth driven by its business strategy and management expertise, as well as continued success accessing capital markets. GCP believes that this will further boost investor confidence, increase the transparency, visibility, and tradability of the GCP share, and provide for opportunities for inclusion in major German and European indices, including the DAX family. *Strong financial metrics, conservative financing and capital structure* A key factor for the Company's high profitability is its conservative financing and capital structure, with an LTV of 37%, equity ratio of 50% and strong debt coverage ratios with an ICR of 6.2x and a DSCR of 5.0x. The debt maturity profile is strong and long-term with an average maturity of 7 years and no significant maturities in the next three years, allowing management to focus on achieving operational efficiencies and further maximizing the value of the Company's portfolio. Christian Windfuhr, CEO of Grand City Properties: 'We are very pleased with the progressed made in the past quarter and can look towards yet another successful year in 2017. The upgrade to the Prime Standard was a very important step for Grand City on the capital markets front and we look forward to benefiting from the increased market visibility and the potential for inclusion in the DAX-family indices in the foreseeable future.' The full Q1 2017 interim report is available on the Company's website: http://grandcityproperties.com/en/downloads.html [1] *About the Company:* Grand City Properties is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L 1750 Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. Since May 2012, Grand City Properties is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact:* Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo L-1750 Luxemburg T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com [2] *Press Contact:* Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu *Disclaimer:* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 