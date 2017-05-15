

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the first half of fiscal year 2016/17 rose to 118 million euros from the previous year's 113 million euros.



The negative measurement effects due to period-end influences of 26 million euros in the first quarter of the fiscal year were fully offset in the second quarter.



In addition, the result was driven primarily by good raw material markets, particularly in the recycling area. Higher metal prices have led to a very good supply of copper scrap with correspondingly high refining charges. Aurubis' EBT on the basis of IFRS amounted to 272 million euros, compared to 40 million euros in the prior year.



'We expect stable raw material and product markets for the rest of the year. We therefore confirm our forecast for the full year: We are assuming significantly higher operating earnings before taxes and a slightly higher operating ROCE,' said Jürgen Schachler, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aurubis AG.



The Group's revenues were 5.428 billion euros in the first half of the fiscal year up from 4.725 billion euros last year. This development was primarily due to higher metal prices.



Along with its core metal copper, the Group intends to produce more and varied metals in the future. Currently Aurubis is developing a strategy for achieving its vision of a being multi-metal Group. It will be communicated at the end of the 2017 calendar year.



In addition, the efficiency improvement program, which strives for a permanent increase in EBITDA by more than 200 million euros by 2019/20 exclusively through internal optimization measures, is gradually being filled with specific measures.



The company noted that it will continue to be well supplied with copper concentrates and be able to obtain higher refining charges due to their complex qualities.



For sulfuric acid, it can be assumed that the currently slightly improved market situation will continue in the second half of the year and have a positive impact on earnings starting in the third quarter of this fiscal year.



On the copper scrap market, the Group expects a sustained high supply with good refining charges in the coming months. However, declining metal prices in the short term could result in a tightening of the market with subsequently lower refining charges.



