LATICRETE® Middle East to Showcase Their Globally Proven Construction Solutions at The Middle East Stone Show 2017

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LATICRETE® a global manufacturer and leader of premium installation and finishing systems for the building industry, is to exhibit at The Middle East Stone Show 2017.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508943/Sujit_Singh.jpg )

As a world leader in the manufacture of high-strength shock and weather resistant Tile & Stone installation systems, Waterproofing systems, Construction chemicals, Floor coatings and Surface care products, LATICRETE® is also one of the most specified companies around the globe.

"LATICRETE adhesives and mortars are made to ensure installations go faster, easier, and with predictable results, time after time. Our adhesives and mortars have re-set the standard for industry performance. Take our high-strength construction epoxy adhesive or our thinset and thick bed mortars, LATICRETE adhesives are custom-formulated to deliver speed and efficiency on the entire range of applications.

In any form of application, tile, stone, marble, glass, brick and even large and heavy tile installation solutions; LATICRETE adhesive and mortar products offer major advantages in terms of speed and productivity over the competition.

Our thinset adhesives and mortars feature unique wetting characteristics wherein the products are reinforced with special ingredients for unmatched non-sag performance, achieving longer open times, and are built with antimicrobial protection to inhibit the growth of stain-causing mold and mildew," said Mr. Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE MIDDLE EAST and AFRICA.

This year LATICRETE M.E. is also playing a vital role by exclusively sponsoring the CPD workshop, in the Middle East Stone Show. AT LATICRETE we believe in continually looking for ways to better our products and services, through technology and innovation. The CPD workshop is a great way to keep oneself in tune with the relevant changes in the industry.

"LATICRETE will be represented at the workshop by Mr. Ranen Beaver, from LATICRETE International. Mr. Beaver, will elaborate on the A-Z guide to installing stone flooring and address the myriad of associated technical challenges. His session will be held on Day 3 from 3 to 4 pm at the CPD Workshop.

I encourage all visitors to come and meet the LATICRETE team at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 22nd to the 25th of May. Our stand is located in Hall 8, numbered 8E168 and we look forward to welcoming you personally," said Mr. Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE MIDDLE EAST and AFRICA.

In addition to showcasing the tile and stone installation and care systems the company is best known for, LATICRETE will also highlight construction solutions and products developed specifically for builders.

LATICRETE also provides free technical resources to all architects and consultants including free training to the applicators. This ensures we leave our clients in safe hands.

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETE® SUPERCAP® System. For over 60 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

For further media inquiries please contact:

Mr. Manav Bhatia

Email: manav@laticrete.me

Web: http://www.laticrete.me

For further business inquiries please contact:

Mr. Ritesh Singh

Email: ritesh@laticrete.me

Web: http://www.laticrete.me

+971544455296

