KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 15, 2017 at 09.00 EET Konecranes Plc will publish its financial information in 2018 as follows:



Financial Statements 2017 February 8, 2018 Interim report, January-March April 26, 2018 Interim report, January-June July 25, 2018 Interim report, January-September October 25, 2018



Konecranes Plc's annual report 2017 will be published as a pdf document on Friday March 2, 2018, and the printed version will be published during the week commencing on Monday March 19, 2018.



Konecranes Plc's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Konecranes' Board of Directors will summon the Meeting at a later date. A shareholder is entitled to have considered by the General Meeting a matter falling within the remit of the General Meeting provided that the matter is presented in writing in time for it to be included in the notice convening the Meeting. A request is considered as having been received in good time if the Board of Directors has been notified of such a request on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the latest. Such a request should be sent to the address: Konecranes Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 661, 05801 Hyvinkää, Finland.



Konecranes observes a silent period prior to the publication of its interim reports, half year financial report and financial statement release starting at the end of the quarter in question.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



