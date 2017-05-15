Stockholm, 2017-05-15 08:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



- Net result for the period was USD 17.33 million (mln) (January 1, 2016-March 31, 2016: 4.14). Earnings per share were USD 0.20 (0.06).



- The net asset value of Vostok New Ventures ("Vostok" or "the Company") was USD 741.69 mln on March 31, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 725.52), corresponding to USD 8.67 per share (December 31, 2016: 8.47). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.93 the values were SEK 6,623.29 mln (December 31, 2016: 6,600.09) and SEK 77.42 (December 31, 2016: 77.02), respectively.



- During the quarter January 1, 2017-March 31, 2017, the group's net asset value per share in USD increased by 2.4%, mainly driven by the revaluation of Wallapop and Avito.



- During the reporting period, the Company repurchased 174,100 SDRs under the Board of Directors' repurchase authorization of May 16, 2016.



- The number of outstanding shares (SDRs), including 174,100 repurchased SDRs, at the end of the period was 85,688,309.



- After the end of the period, 6,000 SDRs have been repurchased.



- On April 25, 2017 Vostok New Ventures announced an investment in babylon, a leading AI-empowered digital healthcare service provider. The Company has invested a total of GBP 17.3 mln (USD 22.2 mln) in primary shares in the context of a larger USD 60 mln financing round.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) Monday, May 15. For call-in details, see separate press release issued Wednesday, May 10, at www.vostoknewventures.com.



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on May 15, 2017.



