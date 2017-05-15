Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-15 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2017- Buyback period IVL1LOS6 Invalda INVL VLN 18.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Investors event LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Dividend record SCM1R Siguldas CMAS RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Annual General SKN1T Skano Group TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Government LTGCB06023B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB06023B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Interim report, 3 LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Interim report, 3 ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN months Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Dividend record VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017- Interim report, 3 PRF1T PRFoods TLN 19.05.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Dividend record KNR1L Kauno energija VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Dividend record RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017 Coupon payment MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2017- Interim report, 3 ELGB080018A ELKO Grupa RIG 19.05.2017 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2017 Annual General LNS1L Linas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2017 Dividend payment HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2017 Dividend ex-date HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2017 Annual General NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Meeting Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2017 Interim report, 9 SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2017 Coupon payment LTGB055022A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2017 Dividend record HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2017 Interim report, 3 SCM1R Siguldas CMAS RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2017 Annual General TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2017 Coupon payment LTGB003018C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.