WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
15.05.2017 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses is continuing its growth in the logistics sector with the acquisition of a logistics site of 13.300 m² in Tilburg.

A first step in the Netherlands, in line with the company's strategic growth plan.

The acquisition of a modern logistics complex in Tilburg, the Netherlands, is part of the strategic growth plan of Intervest Offices & Warehouses.

This is based on a reorientation in the offices portfolio and an expansion of the logistics real estate portfolio in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. This is the first building that the regulated real estate company has purchased in the Netherlands. Through this acquisition, it is pursuing its strategy of expanding its sphere of operations in a region of 150 km around Antwerp.

Full press release:

Acquisition logistics site in Tilburg (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2104410/798521.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

