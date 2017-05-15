Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales grew in April

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 15.05.2017 AT 09.00 1 (2)

Kesko's sales grew in April

Kesko Group's sales totalled €900.0 million in April 2017, a growth of 11.0%. In comparable terms, excluding the impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies decreased by 5.5%. Due to the timing of Easter there were three less delivery days than in the previous year.

"Kesko's sales grew in April. Sales also grew in comparable terms in the grocery trade thanks to successful Easter sales. In the building and technical trade the acquisition of Onninen helped boost sales," states Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €431.0 million in April, an increase of 2.9%. Sales in the grocery trade without the impact of the acquisition of Suomen Lähikauppa amounted to €375.1 million, and the comparable development in sales was +2.3%.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €399.0 million in April, an increase of 26.5%. Sales in the building and technical trade without Onninen were €277.9 million, down 13.2% in local currencies. There were three delivery days less than in the previous year. In Finland, sales decreased by 17.7%, excluding Onninen. Outside Finland sales were down by 7.2% in local currencies excluding Onninen. Sales in the building and home improvement trade decreased by 12.2% in local currencies. Sales in the leisure trade decreased by 24.8%, agricultural and machinery trade sales declined by 12.6%, and furniture trade sales decreased by 6.9%.

Car trade sales in April were €70.1 million, a decrease of 8.0% compared to the previous year. Car sales without AutoCarrera amounted to €67.3 million and the comparable development was -11.6%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April 2017:

April 2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 431.0 +2.9 +2.3 Building and technical trade, Finland 210.3 +17.4 -17.7 Building and technical trade, other countries 188.8 +38.5 -7.2 Building and technical trade, total 399.0 +26.5 -13.2 Car trade, total 70.1 -8.0 -11.6 Common functions and eliminations -0.1 Grand total 900.0 +11.0 -5.5 Finland, total 711.2 +7.0 -5.1 Other countries, total 188.8 +29.3 -7.2 Grand total 900.0 +11.0 -5.5

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-April 2017:





1.1.-30.4.2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 1,685.8 +10.6 +0.7 Building and technical trade, Finland 828.2 +40.5 -0.7 Building and technical trade, other countries 713.0 +62.8 +1.6 Building and technical trade, total 1,541.2 +50.0 +0.2 Car trade, total 320.0 +4.4 -0.5 Common functions and eliminations -2.3 Grand total 3,544.7 +24.1 +0.4 Finland, total 2,831.7 +18.8 +0.2 Other countries, total 713.0 +50.8 +1.1 Grand total 3,544.7 +24.1 +0.4

Change, % indicates the change in the corresponding period of the previous year. Comparable change, % indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year in local currencies and excludes the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

In April 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 18, which was three less than in the previous year. In January-April 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was equal to the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

