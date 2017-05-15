

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel firm Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported a surge in its profit for the first quarter, as sales rose from last year, driven by better average selling prices for steel products and major contributions from the Trading, Strip Steel and Plate/Section Steel business units.



The Group's pre-tax profit advanced to 77.1 million euros from last year's 3.1 million euros.



Earnings after taxes rose to 48.7 million euros from 1.0 million euro, and earnings per share was 0.83 euro compared to breakeven a year ago.



External sales for the first quarter rose to 2.353 billion euros from 1.855 billion euros for the same period last year.



For the full year, Salzgitter said it is affirming its forecast for pre-tax profit to be in the range of 125 million euros - 175 million euros, on sales of about 9 billion euros.



