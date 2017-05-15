

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 55 million euros from the previous year's 80 million euros.



CEO Tom Blades said,' The beginning of the year has been characterized by our strategic repositioning. We are making good progress with the stabilization of our business and are already more effectively bundling our strengths. We are steadily moving forward on the path to sustainably profitable growth.'



Adjusted loss per share narrowed to 0.26 euros from 0.30 euros in the previous year.



EBITA adjusted was negative 14 million euros, compared to negative 15 million euros in the prior year.



The company said it received 928 million euros of Orders, down 8 percent from the last year's 1.013 billion euros, while it was down 4 percent on organic basis.



In financial year 2017, Bilfinger anticipates organic growth in orders received at Group level, but expects a mid to high single-digit organic decrease in output volume. The Group expects that the adjusted EBITA margin will improve by about 100 basis points over 2016.



