sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,035 Euro		-0,06
-0,15 %
WKN: 590900 ISIN: DE0005909006 Ticker-Symbol: GBF 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILFINGER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,682
38,758
09:32
38,701
38,779
09:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILFINGER SE
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILFINGER SE39,035-0,15 %