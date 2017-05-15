

For immediate release 15 May 2017



Serabi Gold plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company') Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three month period to 31 March 2017 and Management's Discussion and Analysis



Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three month period ending 31 March 2017 and at the same time has published its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.



Key Financial Information



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATISTICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 months to 12 months to 3 months to 31 Mar 2017 31 Dec 2016 31 Mar 2016 US$ US$ US$ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 13,173,584 52,593,751 11,679,089



Cost of sales (9,792,350) 32,906,426 (6,689,506)



Provision for impairment of inventory (220,000) - -



Depreciation and amortisation charges (1,900,704) 8,384,738 (1,216,727) ---------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,260,530 11,302,587 3,772,856 ----------------------------------------



(Loss) / profit before tax (33,941) 1,870,179 1,501,304 ---------------------------------------- Profit / (loss) after tax (114,043) 4,430,292 1,347,665 ---------------------------------------- Earnings / (loss) per ordinary share (basic) (0.016 cents) 0.659 cents 0.195 cents ----------------------------------------



Average gold price received US$1,204 US$1,245 US$1,165



As at As at 31 Mar 2017 31 Dec 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 3,407,117 4,160,923



Net assets 64,798,397 63,378,973



Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost 3 months to 12 months to 3 months to ('AISC') 31 Mar 2017 31 Dec 2017 31 Mar 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes 9,861 39,390 9,771 ----------------------------------------



---------------------------------------- Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) US$800 US$770 US$662 ---------------------------------------- Total AISC of production (per ounce) US$1,043 US$965 US$858 ----------------------------------------



Key Operational Information



SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER TO 31 MARCH 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total Total 1 1 2 3 4



2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Horizontal development Metres 2,251 2,925 2,941 2,649 2,694 11,209 9,600 - Total



Mined ore - Tonnes 36,918 37,546 33,606 43,133 44,579 158,864 135,847 Total



Gold grade 10.12 11.02 9.56 9.61 8.94 9.74 9.80 (g/t)



Milled ore Tonnes 46,663 36,615 39,402 42,464 40,485 158,966 130,299



Gold grade 7.09 8.58 8.17 8.08 7.60 8.11 8.43 (g/t)



Gold production Ounces 9,861 9,771 9,896 10,310 9,413 39,390 32,629 ((1) (2))



1. Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries. 2. Gold production totals for the first quarter of 2016 include treatment of 4,941 tonnes of flotation tails.



Financial Highlights



* Cash Cost for the quarter of US$800 per ounce (12 months to 31 December 2016: US$770). * All-In Sustaining Cost for the quarter of US$1,043 per ounce (12 months to 31 December 2016: US$965). * Working capital increased by approximately US$0.75 million since 31 December 2016. * Cash holdings of US$3.4 million at 31 March 2017. * Average gold price of US$1,204 received on gold sales in the first quarter of 2017.



2017 Guidance



* Forecast gold production for 2017 expected to be approximately 40,000 ounces. * Cost guidance for 2017 of an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$950 to US$975 per ounce.



First Quarter 2017 Operational Highlights



* Strong first quarter production of 9,861 ounces of gold, on budget and in line with guidance. * Mine production totalled 36,918 tonnes at 10.12 grammes per tonne ('g/t') of gold. * 46,663 tonnes of ore processed through the plant for the combined mining operations, at a combined grade of 7.09 g/t of gold. * 2,251 metres of horizontal mine development completed in the quarter. * At Palito, expansion of working areas continues, with development and production now coming from eight veins from the 25 included in the geological resource. * Test stopes using long-hole mining are underway in the Senna vein, with good success to date. The Senna vein is showing wider widths, potentially allowing for an increased level of mechanisation. Four sublevels are already in development with a new cross cut being established at the 180 metre relative level ('mRL'). * At Palito Main Zone, the main ramp has now reached the -50mRL, where the G3 vein is now under development. * At Sao Chico the main ramp has now been deepened to the 56mRL, approximately 190 vertical metres below surface. Production is coming from the 140mRL, and with sublevels developed on levels 128mRL, 116mRL, 100mRL, 86mRL and 70mRL, development is well ahead of production. * By the end of the first quarter, surface ore stocks were approximately 13,000 tonnes (31 December 2016: 21,000 tonnes) with an average grade of 4.0 g/t of gold. * A ground induced polarisation ('IP') survey undertaken at Sao Chico has identified some excellent targets within 500 metres of the current operation.



Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented,



'Following on from a very successful 2016, I am pleased that 2017 has started with a strong first quarter during which the Group produced almost 10,000 ounces of gold with a cash cost of US$800.



'Cash holdings are slightly down compared with the end of December 2016 but this is simply a consequence of the timing of receipts from gold sales and at 31 March 2017 the Group was due approximately US$1.8 million for sales made in March, which would otherwise have improved the cash position to US$5.2 million compared with US$4.2 million at the end of December 2016. The overall working capital position of the Group has improved by approximately US$0.75 million over the last three months. This improvement also reflects the consumption of some of the surface stockpiles during the quarter although the release of the costs associated with these is reflected in our reported operating costs being slightly higher than in prior quarters. The treatment of this lower grade stockpiled material also impacted slightly on the overall grades processed during the quarter.



'Our quarterly operating costs, compared with the same quarter in 2016, are, in local currency terms, generally tracking well and are also, for the most part, close to or below our internal forecasts for 2017. The relative strength of the Brazilian Real compared with the exchange rate that prevailed in the first quarter of 2016, and even compared with the average exchange rate for 2016 calendar year masks this. We estimate that had we experienced the same exchange rate as prevailed for the first quarter of 2016 our AISC for the first quarter of 2017 would have reduced by approximately U$170 per ounce. Even considering the average rate for the 2016 calendar year the effect is approximately US$80 per ounce.



'We continue to look for improvements in the cost structure to improve margins but in the longer term increased production and the ability to spread costs over a larger production base will have the greatest effect on unit costs. With this objective, I am keen to re-start the exploration programmes on both the Sao Chico and Palito orebodies, which were suspended late last year due to the wet season. The results were very encouraging, especially at Sao Chico with some excellent new targets identified within 500 metres of the current operation. Considering the extent of past artisanal activity in the vicinity, we feel very confident the programme will bring new discoveries. At Palito the down-the-hole geophysics programme was completed and we have a number of drill targets identified which I hope will confirm and prove up the current known discoveries.'



SERABI GOLD PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



------------------------- For the three months ended 31 March



2017 2016



(expressed in US$) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONTINUING OPERATIONS



Revenue 13,173,584 11,679,089



Cost of sales (9,792,350) (6,689,506)



Provision for impairment of Inventory (220,000) -



Depreciation and amortisation charges (1,900,704) (1,216,727) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,260,530 3,772,856



Administration expenses (1,241,455) (1,132,200)



Share-based payments (65,620) (123,116)



Profit on sale of fixed assets - 2,568 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating (loss) / profit (46,545) 2,520,108



Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 46,837 (40,799)



Finance expense (33,817) (978,040)



Finance income 34 35 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) / profit before taxation (33,491) 1,501,304



Income tax expense (80,552) (153,639) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) / profit for the period from continuing operations attributable to the (114,043) 1,347,665 owners of the parent((1) ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Other comprehensive income (net of tax)



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



Exchange differences on translating foreign 1,467,847 4,270,129 operations ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for the period operations attributable to the owners of 1,353,804 5,617,794 the parent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) / profit per ordinary share (basic) 3 (0.016c) 0.205c ((1)) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) / profit per ordinary share 3 (0.016c) 0.195c (diluted) ((1)) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(1) All revenue and expenses arise from continuing operations.



SERABI GOLD PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



--------------------------------------- As at As at As at



31 March 31 March 31 December



2017 2016 2016



(expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets



Deferred exploration costs 10,234,360 8,767,288 9,990,789



Property, plant and equipment 45,862,328 42,680,815 45,396,140



Deferred taxation 3,313,099 - 3,253,630 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 59,409,787 51,448,103 58,640,559 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets



Inventories 6,534,060 9,709,839 8,110,373



Trade and other receivables 2,996,060 5,646,516 1,233,049



Prepayments and accrued income 4,417,677 3,325,117 3,696,550



Cash and cash equivalents 3,407,117 4,410,589 4,160,923 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 17,354,914 23,092,061 17,200,895 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 4,713,274 5,045,368 4,722,139



Interest bearing loan 1,371,489 3,812,500 1,371,489



Convertible loan facility - 1,846,605 -



Trade and asset finance facilities 1,152,298 6,112,688 1,592,568



Derivative financial liabilities - 674,145 -



Accruals 485,765 263,520 635,446 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 7,722,826 17,754,826 8,321,642 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net current assets 9,632,088 5,337,235 8,879,253 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets less current 69,041,875 56,785,338 67,519,812 liabilities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables 2,260,691 2,042,840 2,211,078



Provisions 1,904,989 2,083,286 1,851,963



Interest bearing liabilities 77,798 134,657 77,798 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 4,243,478 4,260,783 4,140,839 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 64,798,397 52,524,555 63,378,973 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity



Share capital 5,540,960 5,263,182 5,540,960



Share premium reserve 1,722,222 - 1,722,222



Option reserve 1,404,272 2,481,576 1,338,652



Other reserves 3,273,143 361,461 3,051,862



Translation reserve (29,140,001) (34,956,406) (30,607,848)



Retained earnings 82,688,801 79,374,742 82,333,125 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity shareholders' funds 64,798,397 52,524,555 63,378,973 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 prepared under IFRS as adopted in the EU and with IFRS and their interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board will be filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified but did contain an Emphasis of Matter with respect to the Company and the Group regarding Going Concern. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



SERABI GOLD PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (expressed in US$)



Share Other Share Share option reserves Translation Retained Total (unaudited) capital premium reserve ((1)) reserve Earnings equity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity shareholders' 5,263,182 - 2,747,415 450,262 (39,226,535) 77,549,321 46,783,645 funds at 31 December 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency - - - - 4,270,129 - 4,270,129 adjustments



Profit for - - - - - 1,347,665 1,347,665 the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive - - - - 4,270,129 1,347,665 5,617,794 income for the period



Share options lapsed in - - (388,955) - - 388,955 - period



Warrants - - - (88,801) - 88,801 - lapsed



Share option - - 123,116 - - - 123,116 expense -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity shareholders' 5,263,182 - 2,481,576 361,461 (34,956,406) 79,374,742 52,524,555 funds at 31 March 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency - - - - 4,348,558 - 4,348,558 adjustments



Profit for - - - - - 3,082,627 3,082,627 the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive - - - - 4,348,558 3,082,627 7,431,185 income for the period



Transfer to taxation - - - 2,690,401 - (2,690,401) - reserve



Shares Issued 277,778 1,722,222 - - - - 2,000,000 in period



Release of fair value provision on - - - - - 1,195,450 1,195,450 convertible loan



Share options lapsed in - - (1,370,707) - - 1,370,707 - period



Share option - - 227,783 - - - 227,783 expense -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity shareholders' 5,540,960 1,722,222 1,338,652 3,051,862 (30,607,848) 82,333,125 63,378,973 funds at 31 December 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency - - - - 1,467,847 - 1,467,847 adjustments



Loss for the - - - - - (114,043) (114,043) period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive - - - - 1,467,847 (114,043) 1,353,804 income for the period



Transfer to taxation - - - 221,281 - (221,281) - reserve



Share option - - 65,620 - - - 65,620 expense -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity shareholders' 5,540,960 1,722,222 1,404,272 3,273,143 (29,140,001) 82,688,801 64,798,397 funds at 31 March 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$2,911,682 (31 December 2016: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$2,690,401)



SERABI GOLD PLC Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements



------------------------ For the three months ended 31 March



2017 2016



(expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities



Operating (loss) / profit (114,043) 1,347,665



Net financial expense 13,054 1,018,804



Depreciation - plant, equipment and mining 1,900,704 1,216,727 properties



Provision for impairment of inventory 220,000 -



Provision for taxation 80,552 153,639



Share based payments 65,620 123,116



Foreign exchange 99,230 202,883



Changes in working capital



Decrease / (Increase) in inventories 1,470,683 (607,704)



Increase in receivables, prepayments and accrued (2,243,810) (26,441) income



Decrease in payables, accruals and provisions (891,243) (255,977) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow from operations 600,747 3,172,712 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment and (267,915) (520,141) assets in construction



Capitalised mine development costs (1,086,790) (663,961)



Geological exploration expenditure (2,521) -



Proceeds from sale of assets - 2,568



Interest received 34 35 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash outflow on investing activities (1,357,192) (1,181,499) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Financing activities



Draw-down of short-term loan facility - 2,000,000



Receipts from short-term trade finance - 5,150,289



Repayment of short-term trade finance - (6,315,744)



Repayment of finance lease liabilities - (211,728)



Interest paid and finance charges (11,648) (225,396) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing (11,648) 397,421 activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash (768,093) 2,388,634 equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,160,923 2,191,759



Exchange difference on cash 14,287 (169,804) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,407,117 4,410,589 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes



1. General Information The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. A copy of the statutory accounts for 2016 will be filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. The full audited financial statements for the years end 31 December 2016 do comply with IFRS.



2. Basis of Preparation These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three month period ended 31 March 2017. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three month period ended 31 March 2016 and, where applicable, the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2016 annual report. The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2017. The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretation in advance of the required implementation dates. It is not anticipated that the adoption in the future of the new or revised standards or interpretations that have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board will have a material impact on the Group's earnings or shareholders' funds. These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.



i. Going concern On 1 February 2016, the Group announced that, with effect from 1 January 2016, the Sao Chico Mine had achieved Commercial Production. The Palito Mine has been in Commercial Production since 1 July 2014.



The Directors anticipate the Group now has access to sufficient funding for its immediate projected needs. The Group expects to have sufficient cash flow from its forecast production to finance its on-going operational requirements, to repay its secured loan facilities and to, at least in part, fund exploration and development activity on its other gold properties. The secured loan facility is repayable by 31 August 2017 and at 31 March 2017, the amount outstanding under this facility was US$1.37 million (31 December 2016: US$1.37 million). The Group is currently in negotiations to increase and extend the terms of its loan facilities.



The Directors consider that the Group's operations are performing at the levels that they anticipate, but the Group remains a small scale gold producer with limited cash resources to support any unplanned interruption or reduction in gold production, unforeseen reductions in the gold price, or appreciation of the Brazilian currency, all of which could adversely affect the level of free cash flow that the Group can generate on a monthly basis. In the event that the Group is unable to generate sufficient free cash flow to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, or to allow it to finance exploration and development activity on its other gold properties, additional sources of finance may be required. Should additional working capital be required the Directors consider that further sources of finance could be secured within the required timescale.



On this basis, the Directors have therefore concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis. However, there is no certainty that such additional funds either for working capital or for future development will be forthcoming and these conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt over the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, that it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would result if the Group was unable to continue as a going concern.



(ii) Use of estimates and judgements There have been no material revisions to the nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in the 2016 annual financial statements.



(iii) Impairment At each balance sheet date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered impairment. Prior to carrying out of impairment reviews, the significant cash generating units are assessed to determine whether they should be reviewed under the requirements of IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources or IAS 36 - Impairment of Assets. Such determination is by reference to the stage of development of the project and the level of reliability and surety of information used in calculating value in use or fair value less costs to sell. Impairment reviews performed under IFRS 6 are carried out on a project by project basis, with each project representing a potential single cash generating unit. An impairment review is undertaken when indicators of impairment arise; typically when one of the following circumstances applies: (i) sufficient data exists that render the resource uneconomic and unlikely to be developed (ii) title to the asset is compromised (iii) budgeted or planned expenditure is not expected in the foreseeable future (iv) insufficient discovery of commercially viable resources leading to the discontinuation of activities



Impairment reviews performed under IAS 36 are carried out when there is an indication that the carrying value may be impaired. Such key indicators (though not exhaustive) to the industry include: (i) a significant deterioration in the spot price of gold (ii) a significant increase in production costs (iii) a significant revision to, and reduction in, the life of mine plan



If any indication of impairment exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated, being the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted.



If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. Such impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss for the year.



Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset (or cash-generating unit) in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss for the year.



3. Earnings per share



3 months ended 31 March 2017 3 months ended (unaudited) 31 March 2016 (unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) / profit attributable to (114,043) 1,347,665 ordinary shareholders (US$) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average ordinary shares 698,701,772 656,389,204 in issue



Basic (loss) / profit per share (0.016) 0.205 (US cents) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted ordinary shares in issue 748,611,772 692,774,989 ((1))



Diluted (loss) / profit per share (0.016)( (2)) 0.195 (US cents) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Assumes the exercise of 49,910,000 share options that were in issue but not necessarily vested as at 31 March 2017. 2. As the effect of dilution is to reduce the loss per share, the diluted loss per share is considered to be the same as the basic loss per share



4. Post balance sheet events



Between the end of the financial period and the date of this management discussion and analysis, there has been no item, transaction or event of a material or unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Group, to affect significantly the continuing operations of the entity, the results of these operations, or the state of affairs of the entity in future financial periods.



