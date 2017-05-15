

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Monday as investors took weak Chinese data in their stride and a cyber-attack linked to IT attacks around the world showed little evidence of widespread disruption.



Traders also shrugged off concerns over North Korea's nuclear program, with South Korea's military saying it needs further analysis to verify North Korea's claim that Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile was a new mid-to-long range missile built to carry a large scale heavy nuclear warhead.



The dollar started the week on the defensive and gold prices inched up in the wake of weaker-than-expected data from the United States, while oil prices edged higher on news that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend production cuts from the middle of this year until March 2018.



Asian stocks are mostly higher as upbeat talk on trade and infrastructure investment at a top-level conference in China helped investors shrug off disappointing macro data.



China's industrial production data missed estimates in April in another sign of slowing growth in the world's second largest economy.



Fixed-asset investment and retail sales indicators also pointed to a broader slowdown, but property investment growth accelerated to 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from 9.1 percent in the first quarter.



Closer home, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party won a state election in the country's most populous state on Sunday, handing her Social Democratic opponents a humiliating defeat ahead of September's national vote.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday, Treasury yields slipped and the dollar retreated as investors digested weak retail sales and inflation data as well as disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Nordstrom and J.C. Penney. A gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly increased in May, offering some respite.



European markets clung to slight gains on Friday, as solid GDP data from Germany and some fresh M&A activity helped investors shrug off tepid corporate earnings and sluggish Eurozone industrial production data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX