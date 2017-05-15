

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound rose against its major rivals in late Asian deals on Monday.



The pound edged up to a 4-day high of 1.2912 against the dollar, from a low of 1.2880 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The pound rose to 0.8465 against the euro, 1.2926 against the franc and 146.39 against the yen, off its previous lows of 0.8484 and 1.2878, and a weekly low of 145.68, respectively.



The pound is likely to target resistance around 1.32 against the dollar, 148.5 against the yen, 1.31 against the franc and 0.82 against the euro.



