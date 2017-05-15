Second-largest AAA club in America seeks to improve speed-to-market, offer omni-channel digital experience to its agents and members, and reduce system maintenance costs

The Auto Club Group (ACG), the second-largest AAA club in North America, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that ACG has selected Guidewire Core, Data, and Digital products to transform its business processes. Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services and a Guidewire PartnerConnect® Premier Consultingalliance member, will lead the implementation.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) aims to modernize its core systems infrastructure and operations to improve speed-to-market, and offer a seamless, omni-channel digital experience to its agents and members while reducing system maintenance costs. Guidewire PolicyCenter® and BillingCenter, along with Guidewire Rating Management™ were selected as ACG's new platform for underwriting, rating, policy administration and billing. The company has also chosen Guidewire DataHub™ and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence solution, as well as Guidewire Quote and Buy Portal for Policyholders™ and Gateway Portal for Agents to enhance the digital experiences of its members and agents. ACG will replace existing policy and billing platforms for its personal auto, home, and umbrella lines of business in all states in which it conducts business in a phased implementation approach.

"The flexibility, innovation, and agility provided by the Guidewire suite of products will better allow us to be there for our AAA members and policyholders whenever and wherever they need us," said Joseph J. Richardson Jr., President and CEO, AAA The Auto Club Group. "In addition, we will be more competitive in the fast-moving insurance market, and we will enhance the service we provide our agents. Guidewire's product maturity, market share, and track record of successful implementations were important factors in our decision-making process."

"Speed-to-market is a critically important business driver for us," said Shohreh Abedi, ACG's Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Technology Officer and Membership Experience. "We are excited about the innovative tools we'll be able to offer our agents and policyholders to help us meet current and future business and IT goals."

The Guidewire products will enable ACG to:

Increase customer retention by offering omni-channel sales and service options, more comprehensive and responsive product offerings and increased billing flexibility;

Achieve premium growth from better pricing accuracy and risk tolerance;

Improve productivity through greater system automation; and

Lower total cost of ownership by consolidating on to a single platform.

"We are pleased that ACG entrusted Capgemini with this high-impact enterprise-wide implementation," said Jack Dugan, Corporate Vice President and Head of Insurance, Capgemini. "By selecting transformational Guidewire products, ACG is acting to meet the needs of its members, agents and policyholders in a fast-moving insurance market. We look forward to working with ACG and Guidewire on this program."

"As a trusted organization with decades of invaluable service to their auto club members, ACG is ideally suited to lead as an insurer in a new era of digital customer engagement," said Marcus Ryu, CEO and co-founder, Guidewire Software. "We are honored by ACG's selection of Guidewire's Core, Data, and Digital products to provide the technology foundation for their business transformation, and we look forward to working with them and Capgemini on this ambitious program."

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to more than 9.3 million members across 11 states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com

Rightshore is a trademark belonging to Capgemini

Capgemini's Financial Services Business Unit offers global banks, capital markets firms, and insurers transformative business and IT solutions to help them nimbly respond to industry disruptions, to give their customers differentiated value, and to expand their revenue streams. A team of more than 55,000 professionals collaboratively delivers a holistic framework across technologies and geographies, from infrastructure to applications, to provide tailored solutions to 1000+ clients, representing two-thirds of the world's largest financial institutions. Client engagements are built on bar-setting expertise, fresh market insights and more than a quarter century of global delivery excellence.

Learn more at www.capgemini.com/financialservices

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170514005041/en/

Contacts:

The Auto Club Group Contact:

Ro Katrak, +1 914-643-6009

RKatrak@AAAMichigan.com

or

Guidewire Contact:

Diana Stott, +1 650-356-4941

dstott@guidewire.com

or

Capgemini Contact:

Mary-Ellen Harn, +1 704-490-4146

mary-ellen.harn@capgemini.com

