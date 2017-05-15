BISICHI MINING - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Annual Report and Notice of AGM





Bisichi Mining PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2016 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 7 June 2017.

This is to confirm that Bisichi Mining PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016, Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 7 June 2017) and Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM and the proxy form was made on 28 April 2017.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Garrett Casey

Company Secretary

020 7415 5030

15 May 2017