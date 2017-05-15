

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) announced Monday that its unit Vodafone International Holdings B.V., has agreed to transfer part of its indirect shareholding in Safaricom Limited to Vodacom Group Limited, its sub-Saharan African subsidiary.



Based on the agreed terms of the deal, Vodafone will be exchanging a 35% indirect interest in Safaricom for 226.8 million new ordinary Vodacom shares.



The transaction, which has a value of 2.361 billion euros based on Vodacom's closing share price on May 12, will increase Vodafone's ownership in Vodacom to 70% from 65%.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of the 2017 calendar year.



Vodafone currently holds a 40% indirect interest in Safaricom through a subsidiary, Vodafone Kenya Ltd. Vodacom has agreed to acquire an 87.5% shareholding in VKL, representing a 35% indirect interest in Safaricom. Vodafone will retain the remaining 12.5% shareholding in VKL, representing a 5% indirect interest in Safaricom.



Vodafone will continue to hold a 5% indirect interest in Safaricom following the transfer, in addition to the indirect interest held through Vodacom.



As part of the transaction, Vodafone Group has given appropriate assurances to the Government of Kenya to ensure the ongoing success of the long standing partnership between Safaricom, the wider Vodafone Group and the Government of Kenya.



The transaction is expected to generate clear benefits for Safaricom, Vodacom and Vodafone Group:



The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Vodafone Group's free cash flow or its earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX