DJ TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Half-yearly Results TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17 15-May-2017 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. H1 2016/17 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 Q2 2015 Var. H1 H1 2015 Var. Var. % 2016 / / 16 % 2016 / / 16 % at 17 restated 17 restated constant currency Turnover 3,096. 2,966.4 + 6,382. 6,178.7 + 3.3 + 8.2 5 4.4 4 Underlying EBITA1 Northern - - 78.1 - - - 120.9 - - 34.1 Region 108.6 39.1 138.0 14.1 Central - 91.4 - 83.6 - - - 110.6 - - 29.8 Region 9.3 143.7 29.9 Western - 54.5 - 48.0 - - - 75.7 - - 35.0 Region 13.5 102.2 35.0 Hotels & 73.6 67.6 + 122.8 96.0 + + 31.0 Resorts 8.9 27.9 Cruises 47.0 37.0 + 75.0 49.3 + + 58.5 27.0 52.1 Other - 13.1 - 6.4 - - 13.4 - 16.7 + + 49.3 Tourism 104. 19.8 7 Tourism - - 111.5 - - - 178.6 - - 19.0 147.0 31.8 199.5 11.7 All other - 7.0 - 14.5 + - 14.8 - 27.8 + + 31.8 segments 51,7 46.8 TUI Group - - 126.0 - - - 206.4 - 3.8 - 12.2 154.0 22.2 214.3 Discontinued - 3.1 - 0.5 - - 15.3 - 21.8 + + 37.5 operations 520. 29.8 0 Total - - 126.5 - - - 228.2 - 0.6 - 7.4 157.1 24.2 229.6 EBITA2 - - 138.1 - - -240.9 - 4.6 (continuing 182.4 32.1 251.9 operations) Underlying - 59.9 - 40.2 - - 27.3 - 33.4 + EBITDA 49.0 18.3 (continuing operations) EBITDA - 82.1 - 45.6 - - 52.3 - 53.1 + 1.5 (continuing 80.0 operations) Net loss for - - 208.8 + - - 346.9 + the period 163.9 21.5 245.5 29.2 (continuing operaitons) Earnings per - 0.32 - 0.42 + - 0.51 - 0.69 + share 23.8 26.1 (continuing operations)E UR Net capex 365.9 113.9 + 695.1 243.9 + and 221. 185.0 investments 2 Equity ratio 20.0 12.6 + 7.4 (31 March) 3 % Net - - + financial 1,404. 1,579.6 11.1 position 1 (continuing operations as at 31 March) Net 305.6 172.9 + financial 76.7 position (discontinue d operations as at 31 March) Employees 55,142 54,336 + 1.5 (continuing operations as at 31 March) Differences may occur due to rounding. Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly: In Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously carried in the Northern Region segment, was integrated in the hotel business and has therefore now been reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the British cruise business Thomson Cruises, which had also previously been reported within the Northern Region segment, was transferred to the Cruises segment. Moreover, due to the planned disposal of Travelopia - a large part of the Specialist Group segment - Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region. The remaining segment has been carried as a discontinued operation since 30 September 2016. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill excluding losses on container shipping and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Delivering our transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business - Good overall performance in the first half driven by growth in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, as well as delivery of merger synergies. - Current trading for Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations. - Strength of the integrated model and balanced portfolio of markets and destinations enable us to continue to deliver sustainable growth. - Travelopia disposal on track to complete during H2 2016 / 17; German airline JV negotiations ongoing. - Reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 1. 1 At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure. H1 results at a glance EUR million H1 Underlying EBITA H1 2015 / 16 - 237 Restatements (including Hotelbeds and Travelopia 31 treated as discontinued operations) Underlying EBITA H1 2015 / 16 restated 2 - 206 Underlying trading 25 Merger synergies (corporate streamlining) 10 Year on year impact of aircraft financing 2 TUI fly sickness - 24 Like for like underlying EBITA H1 2016 / 17 2 - 193 Easter timing impact - 38 Foreign exchange translation 17 Underlying EBITA H1 2016 / 17 2 - 214 2 Continuing operations - In order to demonstrate better the performance of our hotel and cruise brands, results for Thomson Cruises and Blue Diamond hotels (formerly within Northern Region) are now reported within the Cruise and Hotels & Resorts segments. Prior year results have been restated accordingly. - Hotels & Resorts - good performance by Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond, with openings for Riu in Jamaica, TUI Blue in Tenerife and Blue Diamond in the Caribbean. Our popular brands, integrated model and strong presence in year round destinations continue to drive high levels of occupancy (Riu 88 %, overall Hotels & Resorts 75 %) whilst still delivering 5 % growth in average revenue per bed. - Cruises - strong growth driven by TUI Cruises and Thomson Cruises as a result of the first Winter operations of Mein Schiff 5 and TUI Discovery, as well as increased earnings from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. - Source Markets - more relevant to more customers, with 3 % growth in customers and further progress in increasing direct and online distribution (73 % and 47 % respectively). The TUI rebrand is progressing well in Nordics and Belgium and our new customer IT platform has been rolled out to all markets. - As outlined at Q1, the Source Markets result has been impacted by higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly in October 2016, as well as the impact of rebrand costs and the later timing of Easter. - See Segmental Performance section on pages 7 to 11 for further detail. Current trading Winter 2016/17 Current trading for Winter has closed out in line with our expectations. We have delivered further expansion in our hotel and cruise brands, with openings for Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, as well as the first Winter of operations for Mein Schiff 5 (TUI Cruises) and TUI Discovery (Thomson Cruises). In Source Markets, customer growth has been driven by long haul, Canaries, Cape Verde and Cyprus, with a continued increase in customers staying in our own hotels. Summer 2017 Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations, with good overall demand for our hotel and cruise brands, and from our Source Markets. In our hotel brands, we recently opened a TUI Blue property in Tuscany, and will open another in Croatia this July. Subdued demand for Turkey and North Africa continue to be offset by the popularity of other destinations including Spain and Canaries, Greece, Cyprus, Cape Verde and Caribbean. In Cruises, TUI Cruises will launch the newly built Mein Schiff 6 in June. The 2,500 berth ship will be based initially in Kiel (Germany) before moving to New Jersey for itineraries in the USA and Caribbean. Demand for cruises remains buoyant in Germany, and we remain pleased with the performance of the TUI Cruises fleet. Thomson Cruises continues its programme of modernisation with the launch of TUI Discovery 2. The 1,800 berth ship, recently acquired from Royal Caribbean, will be based in the Mediterranean this Summer before moving to the Caribbean for Winter 2017 / 18. We are pleased with sales for the new ship, as well as the performance of the rest of the Thomson Cruises fleet. The Source Markets' programme, which includes sales of holidays to our own and third party hotels, is 62 % sold, in line with prior year. Bookings are 4 % ahead of prior year, with growth in demand for Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Cape Verde and long haul. We are also continuing to drive direct and online distribution, with bookings made via these channels up 4 % and 6 % respectively.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

In the UK, despite the backdrop of Brexit, demand for our holidays remains resilient with the percentage of the programme sold in line with prior year. As previously outlined, revenue and selling price reflects to an extent the impact of currency cost inflation for Euro based destinations this Summer. Current trading summer 2017* YoY variation Total revenue Total customers Total ASP Programme % sold (%) Northern 8 1 7 63 Region UK 8 0 8 65 Memo: UK incl. 10 1 8 65 Thomson Cruises Nordics 8 3 5 58 Central Region 9 6 2 62 Germany 7 4 3 62 Western Region 8 4 4 61 Benelux 7 3 3 61 Total source 8 4 4 62 markets Memo: Total 9 4 5 62 source markets incl. Thomson Cruises * These statistics are up to 7 May 2017, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. Trading by the Hotels & Resorts segment largely mirrors customer volumes in the source markets, as a high proportion of the Group owned hotel beds are taken up by TUI tour operators. In the Cruises segment, advance bookings were up year-on-year with sound demand levels, primarily due to continued fleet expansion. Outlook The Group has delivered a good H1 overall and Summer 2017 continues to trade in line with our expectations. We therefore reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 (at constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure.) We are continuing to deliver our transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, with growth enabled and de-risked by our strength in distribution and direct customer relationships, and financed by our strong operating cash flows and disposal proceeds. Whilst the turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop is evident in certain destinations and markets, our operational experience, integrated model and balanced portfolio of markets and destinations mean that we are well placed to deal with these challenges and continue to deliver sustainable growth into the longer term. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2015 / 16 restated 2016 / 17* Turnover 17,185 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,001 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 103 approx. EUR 100 m cost * Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations and excludes any disposal proceeds for Travelopia and Hapag-Lloyd AG. The expected development of adjustments has been updated to EUR 100 m in order to reflect the earlier recognition of restructuring costs in relation to the Transat integration. It is expected that this will be offset by lower net interest costs for the Group, reflecting the lower cost of debt finance. Structure and strategy of TUI Group Reporting structure In the Interim Financial Report for H1 2016 / 17 the TUI Group reporting structure is mainly based on that introduced for the Annual Report 2015 / 16. Details see Annual Report 2015 / 16: page 44ff Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly. Reclassifications from Northern Region segment In Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously reported within Northern Region, was included within the hotel business and is therefore now reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the UK cruise business Thomson Cruises, also previously carried in Northern Region, was reclassified to the Cruises segment. Specialist Group In addition, Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region in preparation for the planned disposal of Travelopia, a large part of the Specialist Group segment. The remaining segment has been carried as a discontinued operation since 30 September 2016. An agreement on the disposal of Travelopia to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP was concluded in February 2017. KKR will acquire Travelopia for an enterprise value of EUR 381 m. The disposal proceeds will be invested to finance the continued expansion of the hotel and cruise growth segments. The closing of the transaction is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals and is expected during H2 2016 / 17. Details see Notes from page 28 Group targets and strategy The TUI Group continues to pursue its strategy as presented in financial year 2015 / 16. Our assessment of the expected synergies and one-off costs resulting from the merger between TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC is retained as presented in the Annual Report for 2015 / 16. In H1 2016 / 17, we delivered synergies worth EUR 10 m from the merger with TUI Travel, which resulted from the consolidation of overlapping Corporate Centre functions. Details see Annual Report 2015 / 16: page 28 - 43 Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern 1,120.9 1,170.1 - 4.2 2,232.9 2,358.3 - 5.3 Region Central 887.1 897.7 - 1.2 2,028.0 1,987.1 2.1 Region Western 564.6 428.7 31.7 1,114.0 915.6 21.7 Region Hotels & 158.8 133.6 18.9 300.0 266.0 12.8 Resorts Cruises 194.0 173.9 11.6 345.9 308.9 12.0 Other 139.8 142.0 - 1.5 290.4 290.0 0.1 Tourism Tourism 3,065.2 2,946.0 4.0 6,311.2 6,125.9 3.0 All other 31.3 20.4 53.4 71.2 52.8 34.8 segments TUI Group 3,096.5 2,966.4 4.4 6,382.4 6,178.7 3.3 TUI Group at 3,202.2 2,966.4 7.9 6,688.4 6,178.7 8.2 constant currency Discontinued 293.9 561.4 - 47.6 546.3 1,067.5 - 48.8 operations Total 3,390.4 3,527.8 - 3.9 6,928.7 7,246.2 - 4.4 Underlying EBITA Underlying EBITA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 108.6 - 78.1 - 39.1 - 138.0 - 120.9 - 14.1 Region Central - 91.4 - 83.6 - 9.3 - 143.7 - 110.6 - 29.9 Region Western - 54.5 - 48.0 - 13.5 - 102.2 - 75.7 - 35.0 Region Hotels & 73.6 67.6 8.9 122.8 96.0 27.9 Resorts Cruises 47.0 37.0 27.0 75.0 49.3 52.1 Other - 13.1 - 6.4 - 104.7 - 13.4 - 16.7 19.8 Tourism Tourism - 147.0 - 111.5 - 31.8 - 199.5 - 178.6 - 11.7 All other - 7.0 - 14.5 51.7 - 14.8 - 27.8 46.8 segments TUI Group - 154.0 - 126.0 - 22.2 - 214.3 - 206.4 - 3.8 TUI Group at - 177.7 - 126.0 - 41.0 - 231.4 - 206.4 - 12.1 constant currency Discontinued - 3.1 - 0.5 - 520.0 - 15.3 - 21.8 29.8 operations Total - 157.1 - 126.5 - 24.2 - 229.6 - 228.2 - 0.6 EBITA EBITA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 114.4 - 82.5 - 38.7 - 148.1 - 131.5 - 12.6 Region Central - 86.5 - 84.4 - 2.5 - 140.2 - 117.0 - 19.8 Region Western - 80.1 - 50.5 - 58.6 - 128.8 - 79.4 - 62.1 Region Hotels & 72.4 67.5 7.3 120.0 95.2 26.1 Resorts Cruises 46.9 37.0 26.7 75.0 49.3 52.2 Other - 14.0 - 7.9 - 77.2 - 14.9 - 20.0 25.5 Tourism Tourism - 175.7 - 120.8 - 45.4 - 237.0 - 203.4 - 16.5 All other - 6.7 - 17.3 61.3 - 14.9 - 37.5 60.3 segments TUI Group - 182.4 - 138.1 - 32.1 - 251.9 - 240.9 - 4.6 Discontinued - 6.6 - 32.4 79.6 - 22.2 - 71.7 69.0 operations Total - 189.0 - 170.5 - 10.8 - 274.1 - 312.6 12.3 Segmental performance Northern Region Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnoverin 1,120.9 1,170.1 - 4.2 2,232.9 2,358.3 - 5.3 EUR million Underlying - 108.6 - 78.1 - 39.1 - 138.0 - 120.9 - 14.1 EBITAin EUR million Underlying - 125.4 - 78.1 - 60.6 - 162.1 - 120.9 - 34.1 EBITA at constant currencyin EUR million Direct 90 91 - 1 90 90 - distributi on1 in %, variance in % points Online 63 60 3 63 59 4 distributi on2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,177 1,080 9.0 2,363 2,250 5.0 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retails and online); incl. Thomson Cruises 2 Share of online sales; incl. Thomson Cruises - Northern Region results have been restated to exclude Thomson Cruises (now in Cruises) and Blue Diamond hotels (now in Hotels & Resorts). - The result includes approximately EUR 20 m phasing impact from the later timing of Easter. - Northern Region continues to deliver high levels of direct and online distribution, at 90 % and 63 % respectively. - UK customer volumes increased by 8 % in H1 2016 / 17, with a good end to Summer and growth in long haul in Winter. This was offset by P & L charges arising from an increase in the valuation of US dollar based maintenance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)