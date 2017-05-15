DJ TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Half-yearly Results TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17 15-May-2017 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. H1 2016/17 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 Q2 2015 Var. H1 H1 2015 Var. Var. % 2016 / / 16 % 2016 / / 16 % at 17 restated 17 restated constant currency Turnover 3,096. 2,966.4 + 6,382. 6,178.7 + 3.3 + 8.2 5 4.4 4 Underlying EBITA1 Northern - - 78.1 - - - 120.9 - - 34.1 Region 108.6 39.1 138.0 14.1 Central - 91.4 - 83.6 - - - 110.6 - - 29.8 Region 9.3 143.7 29.9 Western - 54.5 - 48.0 - - - 75.7 - - 35.0 Region 13.5 102.2 35.0 Hotels & 73.6 67.6 + 122.8 96.0 + + 31.0 Resorts 8.9 27.9 Cruises 47.0 37.0 + 75.0 49.3 + + 58.5 27.0 52.1 Other - 13.1 - 6.4 - - 13.4 - 16.7 + + 49.3 Tourism 104. 19.8 7 Tourism - - 111.5 - - - 178.6 - - 19.0 147.0 31.8 199.5 11.7 All other - 7.0 - 14.5 + - 14.8 - 27.8 + + 31.8 segments 51,7 46.8 TUI Group - - 126.0 - - - 206.4 - 3.8 - 12.2 154.0 22.2 214.3 Discontinued - 3.1 - 0.5 - - 15.3 - 21.8 + + 37.5 operations 520. 29.8 0 Total - - 126.5 - - - 228.2 - 0.6 - 7.4 157.1 24.2 229.6 EBITA2 - - 138.1 - - -240.9 - 4.6 (continuing 182.4 32.1 251.9 operations) Underlying - 59.9 - 40.2 - - 27.3 - 33.4 + EBITDA 49.0 18.3 (continuing operations) EBITDA - 82.1 - 45.6 - - 52.3 - 53.1 + 1.5 (continuing 80.0 operations) Net loss for - - 208.8 + - - 346.9 + the period 163.9 21.5 245.5 29.2 (continuing operaitons) Earnings per - 0.32 - 0.42 + - 0.51 - 0.69 + share 23.8 26.1 (continuing operations)E UR Net capex 365.9 113.9 + 695.1 243.9 + and 221. 185.0 investments 2 Equity ratio 20.0 12.6 + 7.4 (31 March) 3 % Net - - + financial 1,404. 1,579.6 11.1 position 1 (continuing operations as at 31 March) Net 305.6 172.9 + financial 76.7 position (discontinue d operations as at 31 March) Employees 55,142 54,336 + 1.5 (continuing operations as at 31 March) Differences may occur due to rounding. Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly: In Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously carried in the Northern Region segment, was integrated in the hotel business and has therefore now been reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the British cruise business Thomson Cruises, which had also previously been reported within the Northern Region segment, was transferred to the Cruises segment. Moreover, due to the planned disposal of Travelopia - a large part of the Specialist Group segment - Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region. The remaining segment has been carried as a discontinued operation since 30 September 2016. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill excluding losses on container shipping and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Delivering our transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business - Good overall performance in the first half driven by growth in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises, as well as delivery of merger synergies. - Current trading for Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations. - Strength of the integrated model and balanced portfolio of markets and destinations enable us to continue to deliver sustainable growth. - Travelopia disposal on track to complete during H2 2016 / 17; German airline JV negotiations ongoing. - Reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 1. 1 At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure. H1 results at a glance EUR million H1 Underlying EBITA H1 2015 / 16 - 237 Restatements (including Hotelbeds and Travelopia 31 treated as discontinued operations) Underlying EBITA H1 2015 / 16 restated 2 - 206 Underlying trading 25 Merger synergies (corporate streamlining) 10 Year on year impact of aircraft financing 2 TUI fly sickness - 24 Like for like underlying EBITA H1 2016 / 17 2 - 193 Easter timing impact - 38 Foreign exchange translation 17 Underlying EBITA H1 2016 / 17 2 - 214 2 Continuing operations - In order to demonstrate better the performance of our hotel and cruise brands, results for Thomson Cruises and Blue Diamond hotels (formerly within Northern Region) are now reported within the Cruise and Hotels & Resorts segments. Prior year results have been restated accordingly. - Hotels & Resorts - good performance by Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond, with openings for Riu in Jamaica, TUI Blue in Tenerife and Blue Diamond in the Caribbean. Our popular brands, integrated model and strong presence in year round destinations continue to drive high levels of occupancy (Riu 88 %, overall Hotels & Resorts 75 %) whilst still delivering 5 % growth in average revenue per bed. - Cruises - strong growth driven by TUI Cruises and Thomson Cruises as a result of the first Winter operations of Mein Schiff 5 and TUI Discovery, as well as increased earnings from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. - Source Markets - more relevant to more customers, with 3 % growth in customers and further progress in increasing direct and online distribution (73 % and 47 % respectively). The TUI rebrand is progressing well in Nordics and Belgium and our new customer IT platform has been rolled out to all markets. - As outlined at Q1, the Source Markets result has been impacted by higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly in October 2016, as well as the impact of rebrand costs and the later timing of Easter. - See Segmental Performance section on pages 7 to 11 for further detail. Current trading Winter 2016/17 Current trading for Winter has closed out in line with our expectations. We have delivered further expansion in our hotel and cruise brands, with openings for Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, as well as the first Winter of operations for Mein Schiff 5 (TUI Cruises) and TUI Discovery (Thomson Cruises). In Source Markets, customer growth has been driven by long haul, Canaries, Cape Verde and Cyprus, with a continued increase in customers staying in our own hotels. Summer 2017 Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations, with good overall demand for our hotel and cruise brands, and from our Source Markets. In our hotel brands, we recently opened a TUI Blue property in Tuscany, and will open another in Croatia this July. Subdued demand for Turkey and North Africa continue to be offset by the popularity of other destinations including Spain and Canaries, Greece, Cyprus, Cape Verde and Caribbean. In Cruises, TUI Cruises will launch the newly built Mein Schiff 6 in June. The 2,500 berth ship will be based initially in Kiel (Germany) before moving to New Jersey for itineraries in the USA and Caribbean. Demand for cruises remains buoyant in Germany, and we remain pleased with the performance of the TUI Cruises fleet. Thomson Cruises continues its programme of modernisation with the launch of TUI Discovery 2. The 1,800 berth ship, recently acquired from Royal Caribbean, will be based in the Mediterranean this Summer before moving to the Caribbean for Winter 2017 / 18. We are pleased with sales for the new ship, as well as the performance of the rest of the Thomson Cruises fleet. The Source Markets' programme, which includes sales of holidays to our own and third party hotels, is 62 % sold, in line with prior year. Bookings are 4 % ahead of prior year, with growth in demand for Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Cape Verde and long haul. We are also continuing to drive direct and online distribution, with bookings made via these channels up 4 % and 6 % respectively.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17 -2-

In the UK, despite the backdrop of Brexit, demand for our holidays remains resilient with the percentage of the programme sold in line with prior year. As previously outlined, revenue and selling price reflects to an extent the impact of currency cost inflation for Euro based destinations this Summer. Current trading summer 2017* YoY variation Total revenue Total customers Total ASP Programme % sold (%) Northern 8 1 7 63 Region UK 8 0 8 65 Memo: UK incl. 10 1 8 65 Thomson Cruises Nordics 8 3 5 58 Central Region 9 6 2 62 Germany 7 4 3 62 Western Region 8 4 4 61 Benelux 7 3 3 61 Total source 8 4 4 62 markets Memo: Total 9 4 5 62 source markets incl. Thomson Cruises * These statistics are up to 7 May 2017, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. Trading by the Hotels & Resorts segment largely mirrors customer volumes in the source markets, as a high proportion of the Group owned hotel beds are taken up by TUI tour operators. In the Cruises segment, advance bookings were up year-on-year with sound demand levels, primarily due to continued fleet expansion. Outlook The Group has delivered a good H1 overall and Summer 2017 continues to trade in line with our expectations. We therefore reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 (at constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure.) We are continuing to deliver our transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, with growth enabled and de-risked by our strength in distribution and direct customer relationships, and financed by our strong operating cash flows and disposal proceeds. Whilst the turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop is evident in certain destinations and markets, our operational experience, integrated model and balanced portfolio of markets and destinations mean that we are well placed to deal with these challenges and continue to deliver sustainable growth into the longer term. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2015 / 16 restated 2016 / 17* Turnover 17,185 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,001 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 103 approx. EUR 100 m cost * Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations and excludes any disposal proceeds for Travelopia and Hapag-Lloyd AG. The expected development of adjustments has been updated to EUR 100 m in order to reflect the earlier recognition of restructuring costs in relation to the Transat integration. It is expected that this will be offset by lower net interest costs for the Group, reflecting the lower cost of debt finance. Structure and strategy of TUI Group Reporting structure In the Interim Financial Report for H1 2016 / 17 the TUI Group reporting structure is mainly based on that introduced for the Annual Report 2015 / 16. Details see Annual Report 2015 / 16: page 44ff Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly. Reclassifications from Northern Region segment In Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously reported within Northern Region, was included within the hotel business and is therefore now reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the UK cruise business Thomson Cruises, also previously carried in Northern Region, was reclassified to the Cruises segment. Specialist Group In addition, Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region in preparation for the planned disposal of Travelopia, a large part of the Specialist Group segment. The remaining segment has been carried as a discontinued operation since 30 September 2016. An agreement on the disposal of Travelopia to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP was concluded in February 2017. KKR will acquire Travelopia for an enterprise value of EUR 381 m. The disposal proceeds will be invested to finance the continued expansion of the hotel and cruise growth segments. The closing of the transaction is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals and is expected during H2 2016 / 17. Details see Notes from page 28 Group targets and strategy The TUI Group continues to pursue its strategy as presented in financial year 2015 / 16. Our assessment of the expected synergies and one-off costs resulting from the merger between TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC is retained as presented in the Annual Report for 2015 / 16. In H1 2016 / 17, we delivered synergies worth EUR 10 m from the merger with TUI Travel, which resulted from the consolidation of overlapping Corporate Centre functions. Details see Annual Report 2015 / 16: page 28 - 43 Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern 1,120.9 1,170.1 - 4.2 2,232.9 2,358.3 - 5.3 Region Central 887.1 897.7 - 1.2 2,028.0 1,987.1 2.1 Region Western 564.6 428.7 31.7 1,114.0 915.6 21.7 Region Hotels & 158.8 133.6 18.9 300.0 266.0 12.8 Resorts Cruises 194.0 173.9 11.6 345.9 308.9 12.0 Other 139.8 142.0 - 1.5 290.4 290.0 0.1 Tourism Tourism 3,065.2 2,946.0 4.0 6,311.2 6,125.9 3.0 All other 31.3 20.4 53.4 71.2 52.8 34.8 segments TUI Group 3,096.5 2,966.4 4.4 6,382.4 6,178.7 3.3 TUI Group at 3,202.2 2,966.4 7.9 6,688.4 6,178.7 8.2 constant currency Discontinued 293.9 561.4 - 47.6 546.3 1,067.5 - 48.8 operations Total 3,390.4 3,527.8 - 3.9 6,928.7 7,246.2 - 4.4 Underlying EBITA Underlying EBITA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 108.6 - 78.1 - 39.1 - 138.0 - 120.9 - 14.1 Region Central - 91.4 - 83.6 - 9.3 - 143.7 - 110.6 - 29.9 Region Western - 54.5 - 48.0 - 13.5 - 102.2 - 75.7 - 35.0 Region Hotels & 73.6 67.6 8.9 122.8 96.0 27.9 Resorts Cruises 47.0 37.0 27.0 75.0 49.3 52.1 Other - 13.1 - 6.4 - 104.7 - 13.4 - 16.7 19.8 Tourism Tourism - 147.0 - 111.5 - 31.8 - 199.5 - 178.6 - 11.7 All other - 7.0 - 14.5 51.7 - 14.8 - 27.8 46.8 segments TUI Group - 154.0 - 126.0 - 22.2 - 214.3 - 206.4 - 3.8 TUI Group at - 177.7 - 126.0 - 41.0 - 231.4 - 206.4 - 12.1 constant currency Discontinued - 3.1 - 0.5 - 520.0 - 15.3 - 21.8 29.8 operations Total - 157.1 - 126.5 - 24.2 - 229.6 - 228.2 - 0.6 EBITA EBITA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 114.4 - 82.5 - 38.7 - 148.1 - 131.5 - 12.6 Region Central - 86.5 - 84.4 - 2.5 - 140.2 - 117.0 - 19.8 Region Western - 80.1 - 50.5 - 58.6 - 128.8 - 79.4 - 62.1 Region Hotels & 72.4 67.5 7.3 120.0 95.2 26.1 Resorts Cruises 46.9 37.0 26.7 75.0 49.3 52.2 Other - 14.0 - 7.9 - 77.2 - 14.9 - 20.0 25.5 Tourism Tourism - 175.7 - 120.8 - 45.4 - 237.0 - 203.4 - 16.5 All other - 6.7 - 17.3 61.3 - 14.9 - 37.5 60.3 segments TUI Group - 182.4 - 138.1 - 32.1 - 251.9 - 240.9 - 4.6 Discontinued - 6.6 - 32.4 79.6 - 22.2 - 71.7 69.0 operations Total - 189.0 - 170.5 - 10.8 - 274.1 - 312.6 12.3 Segmental performance Northern Region Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnoverin 1,120.9 1,170.1 - 4.2 2,232.9 2,358.3 - 5.3 EUR million Underlying - 108.6 - 78.1 - 39.1 - 138.0 - 120.9 - 14.1 EBITAin EUR million Underlying - 125.4 - 78.1 - 60.6 - 162.1 - 120.9 - 34.1 EBITA at constant currencyin EUR million Direct 90 91 - 1 90 90 - distributi on1 in %, variance in % points Online 63 60 3 63 59 4 distributi on2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,177 1,080 9.0 2,363 2,250 5.0 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retails and online); incl. Thomson Cruises 2 Share of online sales; incl. Thomson Cruises - Northern Region results have been restated to exclude Thomson Cruises (now in Cruises) and Blue Diamond hotels (now in Hotels & Resorts). - The result includes approximately EUR 20 m phasing impact from the later timing of Easter. - Northern Region continues to deliver high levels of direct and online distribution, at 90 % and 63 % respectively. - UK customer volumes increased by 8 % in H1 2016 / 17, with a good end to Summer and growth in long haul in Winter. This was offset by P & L charges arising from an increase in the valuation of US dollar based maintenance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17 -3-

reserves (due to the weaker Pound Sterling) and an increase in pension service costs (technically driven by lower interest rates). The result was also impacted to some extent in Q2 by currency cost inflation, due to the weakening of the Pound Sterling. - As expected, Nordic's H1 performance was impacted by lower demand for Turkey and Egypt. In addition, the result includes the impact of rebrand marketing costs. Based on current trading, we expect an improvement in H2 performance and remain focused on driving further operational efficiency improvements. - Earnings in our Canadian joint venture increased significantly on prior year, when it was unable to fully pass on higher accommodation costs as a result of the weakening of the Canadian versus US dollar. Central Region Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover in 887.1 897.7 - 1.2 2,028.0 1,987.1 2.1 EUR million Underlying - 91.4 - 83.6 - 9.3 - 143.7 - 110.6 - 29.9 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 91.2 - 83.6 - 9.1 - 143.6 - 110.6 - 29.8 EBITA at constant currency in EUR million Direct 49 45 4 47 45 2 distributio n1 in %, variance in % points Online 19 15 4 17 14 3 distributio n2 in %, variance in % points Customersin 885 958 - 7.6 2,146 2,215 - 3.1 '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retails and online) 2 Share of online sales - Central Region has continued to increase the share of bookings via direct and online channels, to 47 % and 17 % respectively. - Germany continues to build on its market share gains with an increased range of holidays and departure airports on offer, delivering an improved trading performance in H1. - As outlined at Q1, the result was impacted by higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly in October 2016 resulting in a number of flight cancellations. In addition, the result includes approximately EUR 4 m from the later timing of Easter, as well as additional aircraft repair costs. - Negotiations with Etihad regarding the creation of an airline joint venture to serve the German, Austrian and Swiss markets are ongoing. Western Region Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover 564.6 428.7 31.7 1,114.0 915.6 21.7 in EUR million Underlying - 54.5 - 48.0 - 13.5 - 102.2 - 75.7 - 35.0 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 54.5 - 48.0 - 13.5 - 102.2 - 75.7 - 35.0 EBITA at constant currency in EUR million Direct 73 71 2 73 70 3 distributi on1 in %, variance in % points Online 57 54 3 56 53 3 distributi on2 in %, variance in % points Customers 882 795 10.9 1,835 1,671 9.8 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retails and online) 2 Share of online sales - Further growth in both direct and online distribution to 73 % and 56 % respectively, aided by the rebrand in Belgium. - The result reflects the first time inclusion of Transat's seasonal EBITA loss, as well as the impact of rebrand costs in Belgium and EUR 5 m timing impact of Easter. - The Netherlands result was impacted by night slot restrictions at Schiphol Airport and increased claims for denied boarding compensation. The Summer programme has been altered to take these restrictions into account. Hotels & Resorts Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Total 281.4 259.7 8.4 564.6 530.3 6.5 turnover in EUR million Turnover 158.8 133.6 18.9 300.0 266.0 12.8 in EUR million Underlying 73.6 67.6 8.9 122.8 96.0 27.9 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 76.9 67.6 13.8 125.7 96.0 31.0 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Capacity 6,496.4 6,237.4 4.2 14,287.7 13,970.3 2.3 hotels total1,4 in '000 Riu 4,180.8 4,134.9 1.1 8,382.9 8,370.1 0.2 Robinson 512.8 493.1 4.0 1,167.0 1,143.2 2.1 Occupancy 78.3 78.9 - 0.6 74.8 75.7 - 0.9 rate hotels total2 in %, variance in % points Riu 90.5 91.6 - 1.1 88.2 87.7 0.5 Robinson 60.1 62.6 - 2.5 62.4 63.5 - 1.1 Average 70.46 66.35 6.2 64.71 61.63 5.0 revenue per bed hotels total3 in EUR Riu 74.99 69.52 7.9 69.28 64.68 7.1 Robinson 101.22 97.58 3.7 93.15 90.38 3.1 These statistics include former TUI Travel hotels; Blue Diamond included in underlying EBITA 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds 4 Previous year's KPIs restated - This segment now includes the results of Blue Diamond hotels, which is part of our joint venture in Canada. The result includes EUR 9 m impact from the later timing of Easter. - Our popular brands, integrated model and strong presence in year round destinations continue to drive high levels of occupancy (Riu 88 %, overall Hotels & Resorts 75 %) whilst still delivering 5 % growth in average revenue per bed. - Riu delivered another strong performance, particularly in Spain and Mexico, with a 7 % increase in average revenue per bed. As expected, this was partly offset by the gain on disposal of the Riu Tropicana in the prior year. - Robinson also delivered a good performance, with 3 % growth in average revenue per bed overall. - As expected, these were offset partly by the adverse impact from lower demand for Turkey. Encouragingly we are seeing an improvement in occupancy in our hotels in North Africa. Cruises Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover in 194.0 173.9 11.6 345.9 308.9 12.0 EUR million Underlying 47.0 37.0 27.0 75.0 49.3 52.1 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 48.3 37.0 30.5 78.1 49.3 58.5 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Occupancy in %, variance in % points Hapag-Lloyd 76.0 79.5 - 3.5 73.8 74.9 - 1.1 Cruises TUI Cruises 100.0 101.2 - 1.2 99.7 100.9 - 1.1 Thomson 98.1 96.7 1.4 99.6 97.7 1.9 Cruises Passenger days in '000 Hapag-Lloyd 89.3 94.8 - 5.8 163.7 166.3 - 1.6 Cruises TUI Cruises 1,024.2 814.8 25.7 2,031.7 1,633.1 24.4 Thomson 562.3 414.9 35.5 1,090.0 851.8 28.0 Cruises Average daily rates1 in EUR Hapag-Lloyd 633 623 1.6 595 561 6.1 Cruises TUI Cruises 150 148 1.4 147 147 - Thomson 168 160 5.0 161 148 8.8 Cruises 2 1 Per day and passenger 2 KPI revenue, inclusive all package elements - This segment now includes the results of Thomson Cruises, formerly reported within Northern Region. - TUI Cruises continues to deliver significant growth whilst maintaining a strong occupancy and rate performance, with an additional ship (Mein Schiff 5) this Winter. This was offset partly by a planned increase in dry dock days. - Thomson Cruises' result has also increased significantly, with the first Winter of operations of TUI Discovery and a good occupancy and rate performance across the fleet. - Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has delivered an increase in earnings, benefitting from improvements to itineraries and fewer dry dock days than prior year. Other tourism EUR Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % million / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover 139.8 142.0 - 1.5 290.4 290.0 0.1 Underlying - 13.1 - 6.4 - 104.7 - 13.4 - 16.7 19.8 EBITA Underlying - 10.0 - 6.6 - 51.5 - 8.5 - 16.7 49.3 EBITA at constant currency - Destination Services continued to deliver improved trading in H1. - Corsair's result also improved as a result of fuel savings. All other segments EUR Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % million / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover 31.3 20.4 53.4 71.2 52.8 34.8 Underlying - 7.0 - 14.5 51.7 - 14.8 - 27.8 46.8 EBITA Underlying - 8.7 - 14.5 40.0 - 18.9 - 27.8 32.0 EBITA at constant currency rates - All other segments underlying EBITA improved by EUR 13.0 m year-on-year to EUR - 14.8 m in H1 2016 / 17. - In the period under review, additional corporate streamlining synergies worth EUR 10 m were delivered. Financial position and net assets Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt The cash outlow from operating activities decreased by EUR 286.8 m year-on-year. This was mainly due to an improvement in working capital seasonality following the disposal of Hotelbeds Group in September 2016, and positive exchanges rate effects. Net capex and investments EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 Cash gross capex Northern 12.6 12.7 - 0.8 25.2 30.1 - 16.3 Region Central 4.1 5.4 - 24.1 7.3 9.1 - 19.8 Region Western 6.4 4.8 33.3 13.7 7.7 77.9 Region Hotels & 71.8 40.6 76.8 130.6 108.4 20.5 Resorts Cruises 224.7 5.4 n. a. 247.8 23.3 963.5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Half year results 2016/17 -4-

Other 23.5 19.2 22.4 49.1 43.6 12.6 Tourism Tourism 343.1 88.1 289.4 473.7 222.2 113.2 All other 0.4 2.8 - 85.7 1.8 14.8 - 87.8 segments TUI Group 343.5 90.9 277.9 475.5 237.0 100.6 Discontinued 4.4 19.3 - 77.2 10.6 32.5 - 67.4 operations Total 347.9 110.2 215.7 486.1 269.5 80.4 Net pre 33.8 20.6 64.1 117.5 21.3 451.6 delivery payments on aircraft Financial 1.0 1.5 - 33.3 103.1 14.0 636.4 investments Divestments - 16.8 - 18.4 8.7 - 11.6 - 60.9 81.0 Net capex 365.9 113.9 221.2 695.1 243.9 185.0 and investments The increase in cash gross capex in the Cruises sector mainly resulted from the purchase of the cruise liner TUI Discovery 2. Assets and liabilities Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Mar 2017 30 Sep 2016 Var. % Non-current assets 9,894.9 9,131.8 + 8.4 Current assets 4,349.5 5,326.1 - 18.3 Assets 14,244.4 14,457.9 - 1.5 Equity 2,845.0 3,248.2 - 12.4 Provisions 2,401.5 2,628.7 - 8.6 Financial liabilities 2,027.4 2,041.1 - 0.7 Other liabilities 6,970.5 6,539.9 + 6.6 Liabilities 14,244.4 14,457.9 - 1.5 As at 31 March 2016 / 17, TUI Group's balance sheet total amounted to EUR 14.2 bn (30 September 2016: EUR 14.5 bn). Non-current assets rose by 8.4 % overall, mainly driven by higher goodwill due to the acquisition of Transat's French tour operator business and an increase in property, plant and equipment due to the purchase of cruise ship TUI Discovery 2. The decline in current assets of 18.3 % was mainly attributable to the seasonal decline in cash and cash equivalents. On the liabilities side, non-current provisions and liabilities decreased by 6.0 %, partly driven by a decline in pension provisions due to higher capital market interest rates, the issuance of a bond in October 2016 and the use of long-term credit lines. As at 31 March 2017, the equity ratio stood at 20.0 %, falling below its level of 22.5 % as at 30. September 2016, the balance sheet date. Details see Notes from page 35 Fuel / Foreign exchange Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons, as detailed below, remains unchanged. This gives us certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Source Markets, which account for over 90 % of our Group currency and fuel exposure. Foreign Exchange/Fuel % Summer 2017 Winter 2017 / 18 Euro 95 70 US Dollar 91 72 Jet Fuel 93 85 As at 5 May 2017 Comments on the consolidated income statement The consolidated income statement reflects the seasonality of the tourism business, with negative results generated in the period from October to March due to the seasonal nature of the business. Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2016 to 31 Mar 2017 EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnover 3,096.5 2,966.4 4.4 6,382.4 6,178.7 3.3 Cost of sales 3,053.9 2,876.9 6.2 6,156.5 5,916.5 4.1 Gross profit 42.6 89.5 - 52.4 225.9 262.2 - 13.8 Administrative 313.8 282.2 11.2 601.1 593.8 1.2 expenses Other income 2.9 12.7 - 77.2 5.1 28.4 - 82.0 Other expenses 0.9 0.5 80.0 2.2 3.2 - 31.3 Financial 30.8 12.4 148.4 37.0 18.5 100.0 income Financial 39.4 111.9 - 64.8 81.1 199.7 - 59.4 expenses Share of 70.3 42.2 66.6 105.6 64.7 63.2 result of joint ventures and associates Earnings - 207.5 - 237.8 12.7 - 310.8 - 422.9 26.5 before income taxes from continuing operations Income taxes - 43.6 - 29.0 - 50.3 - 65.3 - 76.0 14.1 Result from - 163.9 - 208.8 21.5 - 245.5 - 346.9 29.2 continuing operations Result from - 54.6 - 22.2 - - 63.1 - 48.0 - 31.5 discontinued 145.9 operations Group loss for - 218.5 - 231.0 5.4 - 308.6 - 394.9 21.9 the year Group loss for - 245.4 - 264.9 7.4 - 362.9 - 448.9 19.2 the year attributable to shareholders of TUI AG Group loss for 26.9 33.9 - 20.6 54.3 54.0 0.6 the year attributable to non-controllin g interest In H1 2016 / 17, turnover totalled EUR 6.4 bn, up by 3.3 % year-on-year. On a constant currency basis, turnover grew by 8.2 % year-on-year in H1. With customer numbers up around 3 %, this growth was driven by an overall higher proportion of long-haul travel, higher selling prices in Source Market UK due to the exchange rate-driven cost inflation for destinations in the Eurozone and the acquisition of Transat's French tour operator business. The turnover growth also reflected higher average prices within Hotels & Resorts and growth posted by Thomson Cruises due to the first-time Winter operation of TUI Discovery. The result from continuing operations improved in H1 2016 / 17, driven by an increase in the operating performance and an improvement in the financial result, which had comprised an expense of EUR 100.3 m in connection with the measurement of the investment in Hapag-Lloyd AG in the prior year reference period. Alternative performance measures Key indicators used to manage the TUI Group are EBITA and underlying EBITA. We consider EBITA to be the most suitable performance indicator for explaining the development of the TUI Group's operating performance. EBITA comprises earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill impairments; it does not include the results from container shipping operations nor the results from the measurement of interest hedging instruments. The table below shows a reconciliation of earnings before taxes from continuing operations to underlying earnings. In H1 2016 / 17, adjustments including purchase price allocations worth EUR 37.6 m were effected for continuing operations, up EUR 3.1 m year-on-year. Material adjustments in H1 related to expenses of around EUR 24 m for the integration of the French TUI tour operator following the acquisition of Transat, which went hand in hand with income generated from the reversal of a restructuring provision no longer required in Central Region. Adjustments also included one-off items reflecting restructuring costs in the regions and the cost of integration of Destination Services with the Source Market organisations. Reconciliation to underlying earnings EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Earnings - 207.5 - 237.8 12.7 - 310.8 - 422.9 26.5 before income taxes Result from - 2.3 58.7 n. a. - 2.3 100.3 n. a. the partial sale / measurement of shares in Container Shipping plus: Net 27.4 41.0 - 33.2 61.2 81.7 - 25.1 interest expense and expense from the measurement of interest hedges EBITA - 182.4 - 138.1 - 32.1 - 251.9 - 240.9 - 4.6 Adjustments: less: Gains - - 0.6 0.7 0.9 on disposals plus: 16.9 3.8 17.1 5.5 Restructurin g expense plus: 7.5 6.0 15.2 17.6 Expense from purchase price allocation plus: 4.0 2.9 4.6 10.5 expense / less: income from other one-off items Underlying - 154.0 - 126.0 - 22.2 - 214.3 - 206.4 - 3.8 EBITA Key figures of income statement Key figures of income statement EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Earnings 102.8 145.4 - 29.3 315.0 339.3 - 7.2 before interest, income taxes, depreciation , impairment and rent (EBITDAR) Operating 184.9 190.9 - 3.1 367.3 392.4 - 6.4 rental expenses Earnings - 82.1 - 45.6 - 80.0 - 52.3 - 53.1 + 1.5 before interest, income taxes, depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) Depreciation 100.3 92.4 + 8.5 199.6 187.8 + 6.3 / amortisation less reversals of depreciation 1) Earnings - 182.4 - 138.1 - 32.1 - 251.9 - 240.9 - 4.6 before interest, income taxes and impairment of goodwill (EBITA) Impairment - - - - - - of goodwill Earnings - 182.4 - 138.1 - 32.1 - 251.9 - 240.9 - 4.6 before interest and income taxes (EBIT) Interest 27.4 41.0 - 33.2 61.2 81.7 - 25.1 result and earnings from the measurement of interest hedges Result from - 2.3 58.7 + 96.1 - 2.3 100.3 + 97.7 the partial sale / measurement of shares in Container Shipping Earnings - 207.5 - 237.8 + 12.7 - 310.8 - 422.9 + 26.5 before income taxes (EBT) * On property, plant and equipment, intangible asssets, financial and other assets Other segment indicators Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 94.6 - 63.3 - 49.4 - 110.8 - 92.2 - 20.2 Region Central - 86.6 - 78.8 - 9.9 - 134.1 - 101.0 - 32.8 Region Western - 50.0 - 44.1 - 13.4 - 93.7 - 67.9 - 38.0 Region Hotels & 97.6 88.1 10.8 167.9 138.4 21.3 Resorts Cruises 60.1 47.6 26.3 101.6 70.0 45.1 Other 1.5 5.6 - 73.2 16.2 7.4 118.9 Tourism Tourism - 72.0 - 44.9 - 60.4 - 52.9 - 45.3 - 16.8

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All other 12.1 4.7 157.4 25.6 11.9 115.1 segments TUI Group - 59.9 - 40.2 - 49.0 - 27.3 - 33.4 18.3 Discontinued - 3.0 17.5 n. a. - 15.2 7.8 n. a. operations Total - 62.9 - 22.7 - 177.1 - 42.5 - 25.6 - 66.0 EBITDA EBITDA EUR million Q2 2016 Q2 2015 Var. % H1 2016 H1 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern - 97.4 - 64.4 - 51.2 - 114.8 - 95.9 - 19.7 Region Central - 81.2 - 79.1 - 2.7 - 129.6 - 106.2 - 22.0 Region Western - 74.9 - 45.7 - 63.9 - 118.7 - 69.8 - 70.1 Region Hotels & 97.6 89.1 9.5 167.3 139.8 19.7 Resorts Cruises 60.1 47.6 26.3 101.6 70.0 45.1 Other 0.5 4.2 - 88.1 14.7 4.2 250.0 Tourism Tourism - 95.3 - 48.3 - 97.3 - 79.5 - 57.9 - 37.3 All other 13.2 2.7 388.9 27.2 4.8 466.7 segments TUI Group - 82.1 - 45.6 - 80.0 - 52.3 - 53.1 1.5 Discontinued - 6.6 - 9.3 29.0 - 22.1 - 29.1 24.1 operations Total - 88.7 - 54.9 - 61.6 - 74.4 - 82.2 9.5 Employees Employees 31 Mar 31 Mar 2016 restated Var. % 2017 Northern Region 14,081 14,578 - 3.4 Central Region 10,123 10,219 - 0.9 Western Region 6,037 5,227 15.5 Hotels & Resorts 4,418 4,867 - 9.2 Cruises 18,447 17,493 5.5 Other Tourism 248 244 1.6 Tourism 53,354 52,628 1.4 All other segments 1,788 1,708 4.7 TUI Group 55,142 54,336 1.5 Discontinued operations 3,556 12,274 - 71.0 Total 58,698 66,610 - 11.9 Corporate Governance Composition of the Boards In H1 2016 / 17 the composition of the Executive Board of TUI AG changed as follows. In December 2016, the Supervisory Board appointed Frank Rosenberger as TUI AG Executive Board member IT and New Markets. Frank Rosenberger assumed these responsibilities as at 1 January 2017, initially as Deputy Executive Board member. The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is listed on our website, where it has been made permanently available to the public. Risk and Opportunity Report Successful management of existing and emerging risks and opportunities is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks and opportunities can be found in the Annual Report 2015 / 16. The principal risks and uncertainties outlined in that report continue to face the Group. Of the above risks, input cost volatility is judged to have increased over the period under review, H1 2016 / 17, due to sterling remaining at rates significantly lower than those seen prior to last year's UK Brexit referendum. In line with TUI's hedging policy, the UK Source Market had already hedged a significant proportion of its foreign currency requirements ahead of the Brexit referendum, however on the unhedged portion this results in higher costs which will impact the UK business in the second half of the year. With the UK government formally triggering Article 50 on 29th March 2017, Brexit has gone from being an emerging risk to an active principal risk facing the Group. At this stage there is still not a great deal of information available to enable us to confidently and accurately assess the potential impact on the Group. However, with recent press briefings from EU officials stating that there will be no special deal for aviation, our main concern at present is centred around whether or not all of our airlines would, as things stand, continue to have access to EU airspace as now. We will continue to lobby relevant UK and EU ministers and officials to stress the importance of there being a special deal for aviation to protect consumer choice in both regions, and will assess other steps we might be able to take to ensure the Group is not adversely affected to any material extent in this area. Our Brexit Steering Committee will continue to monitor external developments as the political negotiations commence in H2. When more detailed information eventually becomes available, it will assess whether there will be any specific impacts on our business model and any necessary changes we may be forced to take to mitigate these impacts once the UK does leave the EU. INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2016 to 31 Mar 2017 EUR million Notes H1 2016 / 17 H1 2015 / 16 restated Turnover (1) 6,382.4 6,178.7 Cost of sales (2) 6,156.5 5,916.5 Gross profit 225.9 262.2 Administrative expenses (2) 601.1 593.8 Other income (3) 5.1 28.4 Other expenses (3) 2.2 3.2 Financial income (4) 37.0 18.5 Financial expenses (4) 81.1 199.7 Share of result of joint (5) 105.6 64.7 ventures and associates Earnings before income taxes - 310.8 - 422.9 from continuing operations Income taxes (6) - 65.3 - 76.0 Result from continuing - 245.5 - 346.9 operations Result from discontinued - 63.1 - 48.0 operations Group loss - 308.6 - 394.9 Group loss attributable to - 362.9 - 448.9 shareholders of TUI AG Group loss attributable to (7) 54.3 54.0 non-controlling interest Earnings per share Earnings per share EUR H1 2016 / 17 H1 2015 / 16 restated Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.62 - 0.77 from continuing operations - 0.51 - 0.69 from discontinued operations - 0.11 - 0.08 Condensed statement of comprehensive income of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2016 to 31 Mar 2017 EUR million H1 2016 / 17 H1 2015 / 16 Group loss - 308.6 - 394.9 Remeasurements of pension 223.2 - 129.3 obligations and related fund assets Income tax related to items that - 53.4 20.3 will not be reclassified Items that will not be reclassified 169.8 - 109.0 to profit or loss Foreign exchange differences 28.8 138.5 Financial instruments available for 131.9 - sale Cash flow hedges - 50.3 112.6 Changes in the measurement of 15.6 - 28.5 companies measured at equity Income tax related to items that may - 0.2 3.5 be reclassified Items that may be reclassified to 125.8 226.1 profit or loss Other comprehensive income 295.6 117.1 Total comprehensive income - 13.0 - 277.8 attributable to shareholders of TUI - 84.8 - 330.2 AG attributable to non-controlling 71.8 52.4 interest Allocation of share of shareholders of TUI AG of total comprehensive income Continuing operations - 22.3 - 362.2 Discontinued operations - 62.5 32.0 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2017 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2017 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2017 30 Sep 2016 Assets Goodwill (8) 2,949.4 2,853.5 Other intangible assets 560.3 545.8 Property, plant and (9) 4,185.3 3,714.5 equipment Investments in joint 1,272.4 1,180.8 ventures and associates Financial assets 70.0 50.4 available for sale Trade receivables and 372.3 315.3 other assets Derivative financial 103.3 126.8 instruments Deferred tax assets 381.9 344.7 Non-current assets 9,894.9 9,131.8 Inventories 121.1 105.2 Financial assets (10) 395.0 265.8 available for sale Trade receivables and 1,750.6 1,320.1 other assets Derivative financial 389.5 544.6 instruments Income tax assets 116.1 87.7 Cash and cash equivalents 623.3 2,072.9 Assets held for sale (11) 953.9 929.8 Current assets 4,349.5 5,326.1 14,244.4 14,457.9 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2017 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2017 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2017 30 Sep 2016 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,500.7 1,500.7 Capital reserves 4,192.2 4,192.2 Revenue reserves - 3,492.5 - 3,017.8 Equity before 2,200.4 2,675.1 non-controlling interest Non-controlling 644.6 573.1 interest Equity (15) 2,845.0 3,248.2 Pension provisions and (13) 1,168.0 1,410.3 similar obligations Other provisions 823.7 803.0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)