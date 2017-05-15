

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted higher against its most major opponents in pre-European deals on Monday.



The single currency hit a weekly high of 1.0937 against the greenback, after having fallen to 1.0923 at 7:30 pm ET.



Reversing from an early low of 123.62 against the yen, the euro advanced to a 4-day high of 124.13.



The euro edged up to 1.0950 against the Swiss franc, off its early low of 1.0928.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.12 against the greenback, 127.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX