

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) reported a first-half Group loss attributable to shareholders of 362.9 million euros compared to a loss of 448.9 million euros, prior year. At constant currency rates and on a like-for-like basis excluding the late timing impact of Easter 2017, underlying EBITA improved by 6.3 percent to a loss of 193.3 million euros compared to a loss of 206.4 million euros, prior year.



In the first six months of financial year 2016/17, TUI Group reported growth in turnover of 8.2 percent to 6.69 billion euros from 6.18 billion euros, prior year. Including exchange rate effects, the growth amounted to 3.3 percent to 6.38 billion euros.



The company said its current trading for Summer 2017 is in line with expectations. Trading revenue is 8 percent ahead of prior year. Customer numbers have also grown, up 4 percent year-on-year.



Fritz Joussen, CEO TUI Group, said: 'We are delivering strong growth in our hotel and cruise brands. These two segments contribute half of our operating result on a full year basis. We reiterate our guidance to deliver at least 10 percent growth in underlying EBITA this year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX