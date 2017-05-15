Today, on May 15, 2017, Midsona AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Bringwell AB. The current rules of First North state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Bringwell AB (BWL, ISIN code SE0000436974, order book ID 004859) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.