

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased notably in April from the prior year on rising exports, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 22.25 billion in April from NOK 19.91 billion in March. The figure was much bigger than a NOK 11.17 billion surplus seen in April 2016.



Year-on-year, exports grew 7.5 percent, while imports decreased 12.8 percent in April. Increased revenues from the continental shelf commodities - crude oil and natural gas - contributed to a solid trade surplus in April.



The figures may be affected by Easter falling in April this year and in March last year, the statistical office said.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 14.2 percent in April and imports plunged 23.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX