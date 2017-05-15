

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The jobless rate dropped to 5.6 percent in the first quarter from 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 6.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 38,400 in the March quarter from 45,100 in the December quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 43,600.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 66.3 percent in the first quarter from 65.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX