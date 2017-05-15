SES-10, the first satellite to be launched using a SpaceX flight-proven rocket, will provide direct-to-home broadcasting, enterprise and mobility services

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that the SES-10 satellite is now fully operational at 67 degrees West and will be serving the thriving markets in the Latin America region.

The successful launch of SES-10 on SpaceX's first ever mission using a flight-proven rocket serving Latin America for direct-to-home broadcasting as well as enterprise and mobility services- Credit: SpaceX

SES-10 was launched on 30 March 2017 from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida onboard a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite is the first geostationary commercial satellite ever launched on a flight-proven first-stage rocket booster.

Since then, extensive in-orbit tests have confirmed the flawless functioning of the spacecraft.

SES-10 was built by Airbus Defence and Space and is based on the Eurostar E3000 platform. The multi-mission spacecraft is the first SES satellite dedicated to providing service to Latin America and has a Ku-band payload of 55 36MHz transponder equivalents, of which 27 are incremental. SES-10's high-powered beams will augment SES's capabilities across the region and will provide direct-to-home broadcasting, enterprise and mobility services to Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Pursuant to an agreement with the Andean Community (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru), the satellite will operate as the Andean Community's Simón Bolivar 2, providing satellite capacity for each Andean Member State. The Andean satellite project came from the shared Member States' interest in having a common satellite network to take advantage of the Andean spectrum resources at 67 degrees West.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

About the Andean Community

The Andean Community is a multi-national integration process founded in 1969 under the Cartagena Agreement. CAN is comprised of four Member States: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The Andean Community's integration process includes several institutions all with the objective of strengthening integration of the Member States and achieving more balanced and autonomous socio- economic development. Telecommunications development is a priority for the Andean Community and is considered a cornerstone of this integration process. For the Andean Community, SES-10 represents a significant milestone towards meeting the objectives of the Cartagena Agreement and, in particular, the goal of regional integration.

