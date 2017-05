Lahti, Finland, 2017-05-15 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 MAY 2017 at 9:45 a.m.



RAUTE CORPORATION - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS - TAPANI KIISKI ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tapani Kiiski Position: President and CEO Issuer: Raute Corporation LEI: 743700G00629V99PE435



Notification Type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Notification Reference: 743700G00629V99PE435_20170513154016_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction Date: 2017-05-12 Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL) Nature of Transaction: DISPOSAL Instrument Type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009004741



Transaction Details Volume: 35 Unit price: 21.70000 EUR



Volume: 20 Unit price: 21.720000 EUR



Volume: 276 Unit price: 21.70000 EUR



Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.70000 EUR



Volume: 69 Unit price: 21.71000 EUR



Aggregated Transactions Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 21.70218 EUR



FURTHER INFORMATION: Arja Hakala, Chief Financial Officer Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel. +358 50 3801517



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.