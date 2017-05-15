Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today

The shares in Schibsted ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.75 per share as from today, 15 May 2017.

SCHIBSTED ASA

Oslo, 15 May 2017

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

