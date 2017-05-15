

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L), a provider of funeral related services, reported that its underlying operating profit for the first quarter rose 20 percent, with 15 percent growth in revenues year-over-year, as number of deaths in the quarter was higher than the previous year.



For the quarter, underlying operating profit grew 20 percent to 37.4 million pounds from last year's 31.1 million pounds.



Revenue for the first quarter increased 15 percent to 93.3 million pounds from 81.2 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the Group said it overall expectations for the year are positive and remain unchanged.



