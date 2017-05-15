

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc. (VCT.L) reported that its Group profit before tax for the six months ended 31 March 2017 was 50.1 million pounds, up 5% from last year's 47.5 million pounds. Basic earnings per share of 46.4 pence was 2% ahead of last year's 45.5 pence per share.



Group revenue for the period was 130.9 million pounds, 12% ahead of the prior year. Group revenue in constant currency was 4% ahead of the prior year.



The interim dividend will be increased by 4% to 12.20 pence, compared to 11.73 pence last year.



'Consequently, although our positive growth momentum has continued into the second half and helps to underpin 2017, our overall expectations are unchanged. We are focused on driving growth, on cost efficiency and making progress in delivering our Polymer & Parts strategy,' the company said.



