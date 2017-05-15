Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - High Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 15-May-2017 / 08:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' The Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' held a meeting on 12 May 2017. Content of the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas': Regarding the first issue of the agenda: '1. To take the report of the Auditing Committee of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016 and reliability of data in the annual report of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016 into consideration. 2. To take the audit opinion based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016 into consideration. 3. To take the report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for 2016 into consideration. 4. To approve provisionally the annual report of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016. 5. To approve provisionally the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016.' Regarding the second issue of the agenda: '1. To submit the distribution of profit (loss) of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016 for approval of the annual general shareholders' meeting. 2. To recommend the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' to adopt the following resolution: 'To declare dividend payment in the amount of RUB 0.6 per preference share of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas', RUB 0.6 per ordinary share of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and use a part of accumulated retained profit in the amount of RUB 26,056,795,764 for dividend payment; dividends shall be paid in accordance with the procedure recommended by the Board of Directors. To set 19 July 2017 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.' 3. To recommend dividend payment procedure for OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' shares for 2016 to the annual general shareholders' meeting.' Regarding the third issue of the agenda: To propose Limited Liability Company 'Rosexpertiza' as the auditor of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2017 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. Regarding the fourth issue of the agenda: '1. To approve draft resolutions for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. 2. To approve the form and text of ballot papers for voting at the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. Ballot papers shall be sent to shareholders before 08 June 2017. 3. To approve the scope of documents and information to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting.' Regarding the fifth issue of the agenda: '1. To instruct Director General to approve the cost estimate for the annual general shareholders' meeting. 2. To approve the members of the secretariat for the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors includes issues connected with exercising the rights vested in such securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A as of 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4191 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 573485 15-May-2017

