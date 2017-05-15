

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NEX Group plc (NXG.L) reported profit before tax (statutory) of 120 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 27 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 25.6 pence compared to 5.8 pence. Trading operating profit from continuing operations increased by 4% to 145 million pounds from 139 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 12% excluding the impact from hedging. Trading profit before tax was 114 million pounds compared to 110 million pounds. Trading earnings per share from continuing operations was 22.5 pence compared to 22.9 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations increased by 18% to 543 million pounds from 460 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 8% on a constant currency basis. On a constant currency basis, revenue from NEX Markets was up 8% and from NEX Optimisation up 9%.



The directors recommended a final dividend of 27.0 pence per share. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 21 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 June 2017. The full-year dividend will be 38.5 pence per share including the interim dividend of 11.5 pence per share.



Looking forward, the Group said its trading activity since the start of the year remains subdued as volatility remains low despite sporadic activity around political events.



