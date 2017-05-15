

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in April, after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of climb as in March. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Inflation was mainly driven by increases in the prices of petrol, cigarettes, the vehicle tax and electricity, the agency said.



Transport costs grew 2.0 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 1.3 percent. In contrast, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a decline of 1.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from March, when it showed no variations.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed 1.0 percent yearly and by 0.4 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX