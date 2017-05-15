

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2017 total net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 1.30 billion pounds, compared to loss of 13.92 million pounds last year. Net return per ordinary share was 98.38 pence, compared to loss of 1.15 pence a year ago.



Revenue return on ordinary activities before taxation was 15.86 million pounds, compared to 22.29 million pounds last year. Revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation was 14.14 million pounds, compared to 21.43 million pounds last year.



This year's earnings per share were 1.07 pence, down 36% from prior year's 1.66 pence.



Income was 27.80 million pounds, compared to 32.91 million pounds last year.



As experienced in the previous financial year, income for the period has fallen as the companies in the portfolio have found more productive uses for their capital than returning it to shareholders.



Further, the company said it is recommending an increased final dividend, providing a total distribution for the year of 3.00 pence per share, an increase of just over 1%.



Absent a significant uplift in income from the portfolio, next year the Board will be obliged either to cut the dividend, or to make use of its power to continue to pay a comparable dividend, supplemented from capital profits as well as the remainder of the revenue reserve.



