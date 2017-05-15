In the complex world of digital ecosystem development and management, CurateFx provides users with:

A tangible and measurable means to increase velocity in exploring and designing new business models through its repeatable and sharable methodologies

The ability to reduce the time to define new ecosystems by driving agreement among stakeholders across companies through short-circuiting siloed conversations

Deeper business and IT collaboration through the use of built-in TM Forum common language, greatly reducing risk in implementation enabled by more detailed and clearer scope definition

Given its collaborative capabilities, CurateFx benefits communications service providers as well as any company that is participating in ecosystems and needs to iteratively co-create definitions of products that they are delivering to their customers. Further, consultants and systems integrators benefit by accelerating scoping and the rollout of new services for their clients.

"Accelerating digital transformation through effective partnering, co-creation and the development of profitable new ecosystems is critical to success in today's market," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "By providing an innovative way to explore new business models, marketplaces and approaches to delivering new products and services, based on proven frameworks and methodologies, CurateFx will be a powerful tool in the hands of our members."

CurateFx is currently in use by 28 of the 32 Catalyst proof-of-concept projects that are exhibiting at TM Forum Live! this week, and models can be experienced by delegates visiting the kiosks in the Catalyst Zones. Further details will be provided in the TM Forum Zone, a destination for delegates to experience the benefits of TM Forum membership in person.

CurateFx is developed in collaboration with TM Forum member company Tr3dent who also worked closely with the Forum on the Frameworx 3D Model & Viewer.

Pricing & Availability

For more information and to register for a free 30-day trial of CurateFx, visit www.tmforum.org/curatefx. CurateFx is a cloud-based software-as-a-service tool with both enterprise and individual licenses available for purchase, and TM Forum members can receive significant discounts. To see the full list of free trial and pricing options, visit https://www.tmforum.org/curatefx/curatefx-pricing/.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

