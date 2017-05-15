NICE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) -TM FORUM LIVE! - TM Forum, the industry association driving digital business transformation of the communications industry, today announced the appointment of Nik Willetts as Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2015, Nik has served as the Deputy CEO of TM Forum where he was responsible for leading the Forum's strategy, digital transformation and value-delivery for its core communications industry collaboration programs. Previously, Nik held a number of executive positions within the Forum, including responsibility for strategy, marketing and communications, global events and IT. Prior to joining TM Forum, Nik ran a successful consulting business working with multi-national companies including BT, WestLB and The Carphone Warehouse.

"The Board is delighted to appoint Nik as the CEO of TM Forum," said David Pleasance, Chairman of the Board, TM Forum. "As the communications industry continues to experience rapid, disruptive change, the need to accelerate digital business transformation through collaboration and innovation has never been greater. Under Nik's leadership, the Forum has been focused on bringing proven and practical agile collaboration techniques, frameworks, toolkits, and best practices to bear for our members, enabling them to innovate and grow during this time of monumental change in our industry. I am personally excited to be working closely with Nik to advance an ambitious agenda of providing even greater commercial value for our members in the future and I welcome him to his challenging new leadership role."

As an experienced leader in the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) market, Nik is passionate about the digital revolution and its profound impact on our lives and businesses. As an industry thought leader, he is a frequent writer, speaker and moderator at industry conferences and events. In 2013, Global Telecoms Business named Nik to their Top 40 under 40 as one of the most exciting leaders in the communications industry.

On his appointment to CEO, Nik said, "During my career, I've had the privilege of working with hundreds of diverse companies from around the world, bringing them together to solve core industry challenges through collaboration. I'm delighted to be taking the helm at the Forum to continue the critically important work of helping our members, and the communications industry as a whole, successfully transform, innovate and grow in our rapidly digitalizing world."

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

