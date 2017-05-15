With FlowOne Fulfillment Version 9, Comptel Enables OSS Modernisation and Aligns with Customer Needs

Comptel Corporation (OMX Helsinki: CTL1V) today announced a new version of its FlowOne Fulfillment suite, which helps communications service providers (CSPs) to build modern software platforms on public cloud infrastructure for efficient service order management.

FlowOne enables CSPs to converge their separate OSS stacks into a horizontal, vendor and technology agnostic service fulfillment layer, which automates omni-channel service delivery and makes it a frictionless process. IT infrastructure has evolved from traditional on-premise deployments to virtual and cloud environments, and the telco software will follow in the same footsteps.

FlowOne Fulfillment version 9 is capable of deploying OSS infrastructure to the cloud and provides the option of a commercially flexible Open Source database layer. The release also offers a new and innovative OrderHub to significantly improve productivity in complex service order deliveries and reduce order fallout.

"Deploying the OSS to cloud platforms sets new requirements for availability, fault tolerance and scalability in business-critical software like fulfillment," clarifies Mikko Kiiski, VP of Product Management at Comptel.

As CSPs increasingly demonstrate interest in deploying OSS to the cloud and in leveraging Open Source technology, Comptel and FlowOne allow its customers set their own pace in OSS transformation and modernisation.

"Cablevisión Argentina provides a great example of OSS Modernisation," said Miguel Fernandez, Cablevisión CTO. "The company invested in OSS consolidation to drive new innovative service offerings across their cable, fibre, and mobile technologies to maximise automation and quality within the service delivery process. We have a large network technology basis and by establishing a common service fulfillment layer, we wanted to make sure that we could quickly turn new service opportunities into business, today and in the future."

In addition to Cablevisión Argentina, a forward-looking service provider in Italy is embarking on a similar mission to advance national digitalisation by selling ultra-wide broadband services to retail operators. OSS and fulfillment are fundamental in supporting the new initiative, which takes a fresh approach to building service delivery and ICT platforms, maximising the use of cloud infrastructure both at the BSS and OSS layers, and ultimately, providing the agility and flexibility it demands.

