Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that its Dresden facility, a part of the Composite Fibers Business Unit, was recently recognized for service excellence, consistent high quality, and long-term cooperation by Russia's largest wallcover producer, KOF Palitra. Glatfelter was presented this award during Palitra's 15-year anniversary reception held last month in Moscow, Russia. The award recognizes the premium quality, efficient convertibility, and overall consistency of Glatfelter's nonwoven wallcover substrates, which are manufactured at Glatfelter's Dresden facility in Heidenau, Germany.

"We thank KOF Palitra for the award and their continued confidence in Glatfelter as a supplier of choice, and congratulate them on their anniversary," said Mattis Gosmann, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Glatfelter Composite Fibers. "We are very proud of our ten-year relationship and look forward to continuing it well into the future. Tailored products, combined with impeccable quality and unique service solutions, play a vital role in our ability to service KOF Palitra."

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the company employs over 4,300 people and serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. Glatfelter's sales approximate $1.6 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT. Additional information may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

About KOF Palitra

KOF Palitra is the largest Russian manufacturer of vinyl wallpaper with production and warehouse divisions located in Balashikha, Moscow Region, Russia. For more information call +7 (495) 771-6281 or visit their website at www.eng.kof-palitra.ru.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005114/en/

Contacts:

Glatfelter

Investors:

John P. Jacunski, 717-225-2794

John.Jacunski@glatfelter.com

or

Media:

Eileen L. Beck, 717-225-2793

Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com

