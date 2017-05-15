Kavalan hits 220 Golds at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky, has clinched "Double Gold" twice at this year's 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) for its Solist Sherry Cask and Solist Vinho Barrique taking its Gold medal tally up to more than 220.

Both award winners are single cask strength and all Kavalan whiskies are single malts.

SFWSC says the Double Gold designation is awarded to the "very few entries that receive Gold medal ratings by all members of the judging panel."

"These are among the finest products in the world," SFWSC says.

The Solist Vinho Barrique is no stranger to awards. It won the whisky industry's highest possible recognition, the "World's Best Single Malt Whisky" from the prestigious World Whiskies Awards (WWA).

Last year the WWA also awarded Kavalan the "World's Best Single Cask Single Malt Whisky" for its Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength.

Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said Kavalan would keep on proving that its whisky made in subtropical Taiwan was world class.

He added that Kavalan should be increasingly more available across the US with the distributor currently working on a major sales expansion program.

Kavalan's San Francisco Double Gold and Gold results are as follows:

Double Gold:

Solist Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength

Solist Vinho Barrique Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength



Gold:

Kavalan Concertmaster Single Malt Whisky, Port Finish

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Single Malt Whisky, Peaty Cask

Solist Brandy Cask Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength

Solist Manzanilla Sherry Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength

Solist PX Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength

Solist Port Cask Single Malt Whisky, Single Cask Strength

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt Whisky

About Kavalan Whisky

Taiwan's first whisky distillery has been dedicated to the art of single malt whisky since 2006. Kavalan is aged in intense humidity and heat yet benefits from sea and mountain breezes and the spring water from Snow Mountain, which combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. The distillery takes its name from the indigenous name for Yilan County, where it is based, and is backed by 30 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. It has collected more than 220 gold awards and is available in 60 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com/EN/age.aspx

