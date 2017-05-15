WalabotDIY, the 3D Imaging Tool That Gives Consumers 'Superman-Vision' to See Through Walls Launches Today in the U.K. and Europe

European launch encouraged by popular demand after product sells out in the United States; Company unveils new map mode feature and special introductory price to celebrate the launch

TEL AVIV, Israeland LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vayyar Imaging (http://vayyar.com), the 3D-imaging sensor company whose technology makes it possible to see through objects, liquids, and materials, today announces that the award-winning WalabotDIY is now available for U.K. and European consumers. Created especially for home renovators and DIY enthusiasts, WalabotDIY gives users 'Superman-vision' to see up to 10 centimeters into drywall, cement, and other materials and determine the location of studs, pipes, wires, and rodents' nests. Vayyar is offering a special introductory price of £99 GBP/€99 euros (down from £200 GBP/€200 euros) and is available for purchase online at Walabot.com/DIY. See a short video of how WalabotDIY works here.

The European launch marks an era of significant growth for Vayyar. The company first launched WalabotDIY in August 2016 and experienced tremendous success, including selling out of product in the United States.

Introducing Map Mode

To celebrate the European launch, WalabotDIY includes a brand new feature called Map Mode. This mode significantly improves the WalabotDIY experience by allowing users to scan an entire wall and combine everything detected into a single image and truly see a 'map' of what's behind their walls.For the first time, users can detect multiple studs, pipes and wires, follow the path of pipes as they curve, and get a full picture of things that are hidden from view.

Raviv Melamed, CEO, and co-founder, Vayyar Imaging, said: "The launch across U.K and Europe was the natural next step for us. After having such great success with customers in the U.S., we wanted to expand to markets that have a long tradition of embracing the "do-it-yourself" approach. WalabotDIY introduces a new experience for any person who would like to renovate their house without making needless mistakes."

How WalabotDIY works

WalabotDIY is compatible with all Android smartphones 5.0 and higher, equipped with USB OTG, and connects to the back of the phone and can be used to scan the wall. Images of objects hidden behind the wall are then projected on the smartphone's screen. WalabotDIY also helps users know precisely how deep to cut or how far to drill to avoid damaging pipes, wires, and objects hidden behind walls. Additional features include an adjustable sensitivity setting for optimal calibrations on particular renovation and construction projects, three sensing modes for pipes and raw data, and the ability to seamlessly snap photo screenshots for use in offline analysis.

Vayyar's powerful sensor technology will also enable added features for WalabotDIY in the future. Additional applications will be available via Google Play and will integrate seamlessly with the existing WalabotDIY tool as they are announced and released.

To order WalabotDIY or learn more, visit http://walabot.com/diy. See WalabotDIY in action here and access the press kit here.

About Vayyar

Vayyar Imaging (http://vayyar.com) is changing the imaging and sensing market with its breakthrough 3D imaging technology. Vayyar's exclusive sensors quickly and easily look into objects, analyze the makeup of materials and track changes and movements - bringing highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to your fingertips. Our goal is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety, and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Vayyar's award-winning technology is currently being used by top Fortune 500 companies and has expanded into multiple industry sectors, including construction/DIY, Smart Home applications, agriculture, robotics, AR and VR, automotive, personal health and IoT. Located in Israel, Vayyar Imaging is a privately held company backed by Walden Riverwood, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Israel Cleantech Ventures (ICV) and Amiti Ventures. Follow @VayyarInc and @Walabot on Twitter, like us onFacebook, or learn more at http://vayyar.com.

WalabotDIY has received a multitude of prestigious accolades in the U.S., including the Edison Award (Gold); named a CES 2017 Innovation Honoree; Popular Mechanics Best New Gadget 2016; This Old House Top 100 2016, CableLabs Best New Product 2016, and named a CES 2017 Innovation Honoree.

