Andra Becomes the Image of TransferGo's Commitment to Romanians Everywhere

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TransferGo, theinternational money transfer company offering thefastest low cost online transfers, are delighted to announce the beginning of a one year collaboration with Andra, one of the most beloved Romanian artists.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160519/369798LOGO )



TransferGo provides international online money transfers, offering a fast and low cost alternative for people working abroad who want to send money back to their families. Romanian immigrants are a large and important part of their customer base, as a result of the large number of Romanians who have moved abroad to work.

"We are extremely honored to have Andra by our side, a true source of inspiration for Romanians all over the world. Her music comes as a relief to the Romanian communities working abroad, brought together by homesickness. This way, they can never forget where they come from. We believe that the partnership with Andra represents an important step for us in understanding and supporting these communities", said Marius Nedelcu, Romanian Country Manager at TransferGo.

Andra echoed this sentiment of closeness and support in the Romanian community. "Every time I sing for the diaspora, I am deeply impressed by the sacrifice these Romanians have made for the good of their relatives back home. Family is everything to me and every time I am away from home, either for a concert or on vacation, I get homesick. I am glad that TransferGo gave me the opportunity to get closer and empathize with Romanians all over the world, with their needs and realities."

The collaboration with Andra is part of TransferGo's drive to be more than just a provider of fast, low cost money transfers to the Romanian community. In addition to helping immigrants send money home to their loved ones quicker and for less than ever before, TransferGo offers support to the Romanian communities across Europe. The company Romanians in Great Britain, helping guide them through the impact of Brexit and day to day life abroad with a dedicated blog - https://www.transfergo.com/ro/blog/ . The blog offers financial education and useful information to Romanians moving to Great Britain, alongside the latest news and detailed explanations of big events, like Brexit.

TransferGo helps Romanians save money

TransferGo gives Romanians working in 44 countries a convenient way of sending money home. Their fast online money transfer service, offer next day, same day and realtime money transfers at much lower costs than banks. The delivery amount is guaranteed at the time of sending, and there are no hidden costs.

In 2016, Romanian immigrants sent over 25 million euros home using TransferGo, saving up to 90% on their transfer costs.The latest product launched by TransferGo is designed for immigrants who need to transfer money fast, outside the banks' working hours. The Express option allows people to deposit money after the banks have closed and have it transferred with priority at the start of the next day (around 9 am).

In less than four years, TransferGo has gained over 200,000 migrants' trust, sending one million international transfers across 44 countries. In that time, TransferGo has saved their customers over 10 million Euros, compared to the cost of sending money using a bank.

About TransferGo

TransferGo is an international fast and cost effective transfer start-up for people who want to send money back to their families without paying excessive bank fees. The company was founded in 2012 in Lithuania and its headquarters is currently located in London, UK.

TransferGo offers fast and low cost money transfer internationally, between 44 countries worldwide. Using the company's innovative system, migrants can transfer money abroad using a digital account-to-account settlement model, which means that money does not have to leave the country. Funds are paid local in local out, sending by not sending. The sender makes a local transaction into a TransferGo bank account from the same country and the company pays out locally in the destination country, saving time and money.

Since the company was founded, they've made more thanone million transfers and have saved their customers over 10 million Euros.

TransferGo has been active on the Romanian market since June 2015.

For more details please visit: http://www.transfergo.com/ro