TruNarrative Partners With Apriori to Protect One Billion Indian Citizens in Their Fraud, Identity and AML Platform

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TruNarrative, a global provider of fraud and compliance risk solutions, has partnered with Apriori, an international data provider to allow their customers to access India's wealth of data, enabling businesses to grow market share with the knowledge they have a robust way of verifying local citizens.

Over one billion Indian records are now available through TruNarrative, covering registered voters in all of India's 29 states, 7 union territories and in 14 regional languages. The data set, provided in partnership with Apriori, is the most complete and accurate set of India voter data in the world.

This partnership is one of many already completed by TruNarrative, whose app store features the ability for customers to quickly and easily 'plug in' to different datasets from all over the world to enable identity, fraud and compliance checks.

John Lord, CEO, TruNarrative comments:

"Our customers are global and they want to trade with the largest growth markets in the world, such as India. In today's world, it is important to swiftly cross-reference as much data as possible, to support these organisations.

"Expanding the data sets that we offer to our customers is hugely important - and you can't get much bigger than India. By providing over one billion records, of every single registered voter, TruNarrative now lets you know exactly who, what and when for the whole India market."

Igor Kyrylenko, President, Apriori, comments:

"India is a fast-growing economy, having seen a 7% increase in GDP in 2016. It is the ecommerce opportunity that really excites us though; as the increase here was a staggering 50%.

"With our data, TruNarrative's customers can ensure that commerce in India is no less safe than anywhere else in the world. Our comprehensive data combined with TruNarrative's knowledge and technology, India will be one of the safest places for customer transactions in the world."

Founded in 2016, TruNarrative brings fraud detection, identity verification, KYC and AML compliance into a single easy-to-configure environment. The newly added Indian data is available for organisations to start using now - visit trunarrative.com.

About TruNarrative

TruNarrative aims to transform the fraud, identity, KYC and AML process by continually providing products built on state-of-the-art technology, bringing the best of data science to ambitious companies of all sizes.

http://www.trunarrative.com

press@trunarrative.com