Outokumpu Oyj Press release May 15, 2017 at 10.00 am EET



Outokumpu provided Forta super duplex stainless steel for a prototype of an offshore patrol vessel made by Swedish ship maker Swedish Steel Yachts AB (SSY). Outokumpu supplied mirror-polished plates in different dimensions for the vessel, which is made entirely of super duplex Forta SDX 2507 stainless steel with a very high corrosion resistance to cope with marine environment. The 17-meter long vessel with a maximum speed of 60 knots was set to sail last week on May 12, 2017 in Gävle, 200 km north of Stockholm.



Says Petra Rosén, Head of Marketing at SSY: "The idea is to find solutions for some of the key challenges in the boatbuilding industry and to provide more efficient, safer and greener ships for the future. This project can potentially open a whole new market for high-performance and sustainable vessels of this type."



The P16 prototype is built by using an innovative design concept and inspired by the features of a traditional Viking boat. The innovative design together with the material choice made it also possible to build an extremely lightweight ship: high strength of the duplex stainless steel allows reduction of thickness in the material used. "The lightness of the P16 clearly reduces fuel consumption. The ship is maintenance-free, which saves precious time and money. It is extremely resistant to saltwater, and can even be used when the sea is partly frozen - a useful feature in the Scandinavian waters," says Petra Rosén.



For the ambitious project, SSY selected Outokumpu's Forta SDX 2507 super duplex stainless steel. "It is the only option with the product qualities the end-users require. It is high-strength, durable, one-hundred percent corrosion resistant, and maintenance-free with very good tensile strength. The whole boat is made of Forta SDX 2507," says Rosén.



Last but not least, all metal under the waterline is mirror-polished by Outokumpu, which ensures that marine organisms attached to the hull can be removed either with a low-pressure hose or even at very low speeds. As a result, there is no need for environmentally hazardous and expensive anti-fouling paints.



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +49 173 6629465



Outokumpu Group



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs 11,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.comoutokumpu.com/stainless-newschoosestainless.outokumpu.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631308