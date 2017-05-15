Elekrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-15 08:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company informs that on 12 May 2017 the Company received a notification of resignation of Mr. Mindaugas Gražys from the post of a member of the Company's Board. The last day of his term of office in the Company's Board will be 9 June 2017.



Mr. Mindaugas Gražys was elected to the Company's Board on 6 January 2017 upon decision of the Company's Supervisory Board.



The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company's Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.



