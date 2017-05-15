Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, May 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will launch a service today that enables users to search for information on public accessible restrooms(1) which are located at rest stops on highways, general roads, as well as at public and cultural facilities nationwide. Route guidance to the restrooms will also be provided. The service will be added to TC Smartphone Navigation(2), a navigation application for smartphones.The service provides information of approximately 19,000 public accessible restrooms located at a range of locations, such as highway service areas, rest areas, "highway oasis" recreation areas, Michi-no-Eki (roadside rest areas across Japan), municipal offices, art and other museums, Welcab Stations(3) among others, so as to enable wheelchair users and disabled people to be able to have a stress-free and comfortable journey. The service displays the locations of the relevant facilities which are near the user's vehicle, and provides route information to the selected facility on the user's smartphone. Furthermore, detailed information are provided, such as the availability of disabled parking at the facilities, if there are steps at the restroom's entrance, as well as the types of handrails installed among others.Toyota created the Restroom Finder application as a part of its application lineup provided exclusively by the T-Connect and Lexus G-Link telematics services. It has provided the service in three Tokai prefectures (Aichi, Gifu, and Mie) for approximately two years from May 2015 to March 2017. The service launched this time will expand the coverage of information on public accessible restrooms across Japan, and will be available free of charge for all smartphone users. This will help to enhance convenience, with the aim of providing reassuring and convenient mobility support services to an even broader range of users.Going forward, Toyota will continue enhancing TC Smartphone Navigation services as tools that would help to support the mobility-based lifestyles of consumers.(1) Restrooms with handrails that facilitate use by wheelchair users as well as diaper changing tables, facilities for ostomates, and other equipment to support a wide range of users which include senior citizens, disabled persons, people with children, and so on.(2) Compatible devices: iPhones and Android devices. Service territory: Japan. Supported language: Japanese(3) A Toyota dealer with a dedicated space for specially equipped Welcab vehicles. Welcab Stations meet universal design standards and employ a resident Welcab consultant--a professional who combines expert knowledge and experience in the field of welfare mobility.