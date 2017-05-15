Talent Inc. Partners With Madgex to Offer Their Job-Site Clients a Turnkey Solution for New Revenue Stream

-- Talent Inc. And Madgex Co-Sponsor RecTech 2017 Conference --

NEW YORK, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In conjunction with their platinum co-sponsorship ofRecTech 2017,Talent Inc.today announced its partnership withMadgex, a SaaS company providing career technology to the world's leading media owners, online recruitment businesses, and associations. The integration will enable Talent Inc.'s resume and CV brands, TopResumeand CVNow, to operate as turnkey partners for numerous job sites that use Madgex's platform. Through their network of experienced writers, Talent Inc. writes and analyzes millions of resumes, CVs, and LinkedIn profiles around the world, each year.

"In constantly evolving industries such as media, job boards continue to play a greater role in revealing job vacancies, candidates, and untapped revenue streams," said Todd Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Talent, Inc. "We are excited to announce our multinational partnership with Madgex, especially as it affords us an opportunity to showcase our offerings to their clients in the UK, as well as in the US."

As part of the collaboration's rollout, Talent Inc. will benefit Madgex's UK clients including Financial Times, Telegraph, Trinity Mirror, EMAP, and Newquest Media.

"Our market-leading technology powers some of the world's most significant job boards. We pride ourselves on our ability to help our clients grow their audience, deepen their engagement, and unlock value," said Mike Fahey, Product Director, Madgex. "Partnering with Talent Inc.'s empowers us to offer a turnkey revenue opportunity for our industry-leading clients."

Talent Inc.'s other recent partnerships include Work In Sports, The Recruiter Network, and s1jobs.

For those attendingRecTech 2017in Barcelona who wish to meet with Talent Inc.'s CEO and FounderJeff Berger, or Executive Vice President Todd Goldstein, should emailtodd@talentinc.com.

ABOUT MADGEX:

Madgex partners with the world's leading media brands and organisations to help unlock the value of their professional audience. Offering market-leading job and course board technology, Madgex helps businesses grow their audience, increase engagement and drive their bottom line. With offices in Brighton UK, Toronto and Berlin, they provide their technology in multiple languages to clients across the world. For more information please visitmadgex.com.

ABOUT TALENT INC.:

Talent Inc.is the largest resume-writing service in the world. Through its resume brands,TopResumeandCVNow, the company writes and analyzes more resumes, CVs, and LinkedIn profiles than any other service. Job seekers work directly with professional writers and industry experts to redefine their personal brand and stand out from the crowd during the job-search process. Follow Talent Inc. onLinkedIn,Twitter, andFacebook.