

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first-quarter rose to 2.79 billion yen or 6.09 yen per share from 2.15 billion yen or 4.69 yen per share last year.



Operating Profit was 13.64 billion yen up from 12.90 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue grew to 379.18 billion yen from 345.95 billion yen in the previous year.



For fiscal 2017, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 96 billion yen or 209.55 yen per basic share, operating profit of 146 billion yen, and revenue of 1.82 trillion yen.



